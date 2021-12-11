|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OTTAWA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Collins
|27
|4-9
|1-2
|1-7
|0
|4
|12
|De La Cerda
|26
|4-10
|0-0
|4-9
|0
|4
|8
|Malbrough
|10
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Bruner
|29
|1-8
|4-6
|2-7
|1
|0
|6
|Hitt
|27
|4-9
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|2
|9
|Williams
|33
|1-8
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|1
|3
|Bundy
|19
|2-4
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|0
|4
|Catchings
|17
|2-7
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|3
|6
|Johnson
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Aird
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Schloeman
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Wunnenberg
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-64
|7-11
|12-35
|8
|16
|53
Percentages: FG .313, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Collins 3-3, Malbrough 1-3, Catchings 1-4, Williams 1-6, Bundy 0-1, Bruner 0-2, De La Cerda 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bruner, De La Cerda).
Turnovers: 20 (Bruner 4, Catchings 3, Collins 3, De La Cerda 3, Williams 3, Malbrough 2, Hitt, Schloeman).
Steals: 7 (Bundy 3, Williams 2, Catchings, Hitt).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GRAND CANYON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McGlothan
|24
|3-8
|2-2
|1-7
|1
|3
|9
|Ouedraogo
|18
|2-6
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|1
|4
|Blacksher
|25
|5-10
|1-2
|0-2
|5
|1
|12
|Miller-Moore
|19
|2-4
|6-6
|2-8
|0
|3
|10
|Woods
|23
|4-10
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|1
|13
|Blackmon
|16
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|5
|Zdor
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|2
|Stone
|12
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|5
|Ellis
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Igiehon
|11
|3-5
|2-2
|2-7
|0
|0
|9
|McMillian
|10
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|8
|Lloyd
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Cherry
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Gerdes
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Spry
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|29-66
|14-16
|11-44
|12
|13
|81
Percentages: FG .439, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Woods 2-2, McMillian 2-3, Igiehon 1-1, Blackmon 1-2, Stone 1-2, Blacksher 1-4, McGlothan 1-4, Lloyd 0-1, Miller-Moore 0-1, Ellis 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Ellis, Igiehon, McGlothan, Zdor).
Turnovers: 15 (Ouedraogo 3, Blacksher 2, Miller-Moore 2, Woods 2, Zdor 2, Blackmon, Cherry, Igiehon, McMillian).
Steals: 10 (Blacksher 3, Woods 3, Blackmon, Lloyd, Ouedraogo, Zdor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Ottawa
|22
|31
|—
|53
|Grand Canyon
|46
|35
|—
|81
.