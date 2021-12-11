FGFTReb
OTTAWAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collins274-91-21-70412
De La Cerda264-100-04-9048
Malbrough101-60-00-0023
Bruner291-84-62-7106
Hitt274-91-21-2329
Williams331-80-00-3413
Bundy192-40-03-6004
Catchings172-71-11-1036
Johnson40-10-00-0000
Simmons41-20-00-0002
Aird20-00-00-0000
Schloeman10-00-00-0000
Wunnenberg10-00-00-0000
Totals20020-647-1112-3581653

Percentages: FG .313, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Collins 3-3, Malbrough 1-3, Catchings 1-4, Williams 1-6, Bundy 0-1, Bruner 0-2, De La Cerda 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bruner, De La Cerda).

Turnovers: 20 (Bruner 4, Catchings 3, Collins 3, De La Cerda 3, Williams 3, Malbrough 2, Hitt, Schloeman).

Steals: 7 (Bundy 3, Williams 2, Catchings, Hitt).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McGlothan243-82-21-7139
Ouedraogo182-60-04-5014
Blacksher255-101-20-25112
Miller-Moore192-46-62-80310
Woods234-103-40-21113
Blackmon162-50-00-2205
Zdor151-30-01-3012
Stone122-40-01-2015
Ellis111-30-00-1012
Igiehon113-52-22-7009
McMillian103-50-00-2218
Lloyd80-20-00-1100
Cherry60-00-00-2000
Gerdes10-00-00-0000
Spry11-10-00-0002
Totals20029-6614-1611-44121381

Percentages: FG .439, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Woods 2-2, McMillian 2-3, Igiehon 1-1, Blackmon 1-2, Stone 1-2, Blacksher 1-4, McGlothan 1-4, Lloyd 0-1, Miller-Moore 0-1, Ellis 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Ellis, Igiehon, McGlothan, Zdor).

Turnovers: 15 (Ouedraogo 3, Blacksher 2, Miller-Moore 2, Woods 2, Zdor 2, Blackmon, Cherry, Igiehon, McMillian).

Steals: 10 (Blacksher 3, Woods 3, Blackmon, Lloyd, Ouedraogo, Zdor).

Technical Fouls: None.

Ottawa223153
Grand Canyon463581

