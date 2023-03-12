GRAND CANYON (24-11)
McGlothan 9-12 1-2 21, Ouedraogo 2-5 0-0 4, Harrison 10-18 6-9 31, Knox 0-0 1-2 1, McMillian 3-9 0-0 7, Baumann 5-8 1-3 16, Ellis 1-3 0-0 2, Baker 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 30-55 11-18 84.
S. UTAH (22-12)
Fausett 5-13 1-1 12, Spurgin 2-3 2-2 6, Allen 1-9 4-6 6, Butler 3-10 4-6 11, Jones 6-12 2-2 17, Barnes 3-6 1-2 8, Healy 2-9 0-0 6, Fallah 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 14-19 66.
Halftime_Grand Canyon 44-31. 3-Point Goals_Grand Canyon 13-20 (Baumann 5-7, Harrison 5-7, McGlothan 2-3, McMillian 1-2, Ellis 0-1), S. Utah 8-23 (Jones 3-6, Healy 2-6, Barnes 1-2, Fausett 1-3, Butler 1-4, Allen 0-2). Rebounds_Grand Canyon 40 (Ouedraogo 13), S. Utah 29 (Butler 8). Assists_Grand Canyon 23 (Harrison 8), S. Utah 12 (Allen 6). Total Fouls_Grand Canyon 16, S. Utah 18. A_3,437 (9,500).
