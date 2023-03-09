FGFTReb
GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McGlothan3713-204-84-101435
Ouedraogo251-32-41-4234
Harrison343-86-80-37312
Knox173-50-00-1347
McMillian373-62-20-2139
Baumann182-30-00-6125
Ellis172-44-40-3039
Baker151-30-10-0323
Totals20028-5218-275-29182484

Percentages: FG .538, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (McGlothan 5-9, Baker 1-2, Baumann 1-2, Ellis 1-3, Knox 1-3, McMillian 1-3, Harrison 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Ouedraogo).

Turnovers: 12 (Harrison 4, McGlothan 4, Ellis 2, McMillian, Ouedraogo).

Steals: 5 (McMillian 2, Baker, Knox, McGlothan).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SEATTLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Chatfield292-43-43-6027
Udenyi191-20-00-0102
Schumacher385-142-20-64514
Tyson366-1912-132-52327
Grigsby305-114-71-41415
Dawson212-40-01-1115
Reiley182-21-21-4055
Williamson91-12-30-1114
Totals20024-5724-318-27102179

Percentages: FG .421, FT .774.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Tyson 3-13, Schumacher 2-5, Dawson 1-3, Grigsby 1-3, Chatfield 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Chatfield 3).

Turnovers: 8 (Reiley 2, Schumacher 2, Dawson, Grigsby, Udenyi, Williamson).

Steals: 4 (Dawson, Grigsby, Reiley, Schumacher).

Technical Fouls: None.

Grand Canyon295584
Seattle364379

A_1,760 (9,500).

