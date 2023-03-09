|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GRAND CANYON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McGlothan
|37
|13-20
|4-8
|4-10
|1
|4
|35
|Ouedraogo
|25
|1-3
|2-4
|1-4
|2
|3
|4
|Harrison
|34
|3-8
|6-8
|0-3
|7
|3
|12
|Knox
|17
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|4
|7
|McMillian
|37
|3-6
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|9
|Baumann
|18
|2-3
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|2
|5
|Ellis
|17
|2-4
|4-4
|0-3
|0
|3
|9
|Baker
|15
|1-3
|0-1
|0-0
|3
|2
|3
|Totals
|200
|28-52
|18-27
|5-29
|18
|24
|84
Percentages: FG .538, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (McGlothan 5-9, Baker 1-2, Baumann 1-2, Ellis 1-3, Knox 1-3, McMillian 1-3, Harrison 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Ouedraogo).
Turnovers: 12 (Harrison 4, McGlothan 4, Ellis 2, McMillian, Ouedraogo).
Steals: 5 (McMillian 2, Baker, Knox, McGlothan).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Chatfield
|29
|2-4
|3-4
|3-6
|0
|2
|7
|Udenyi
|19
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Schumacher
|38
|5-14
|2-2
|0-6
|4
|5
|14
|Tyson
|36
|6-19
|12-13
|2-5
|2
|3
|27
|Grigsby
|30
|5-11
|4-7
|1-4
|1
|4
|15
|Dawson
|21
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|5
|Reiley
|18
|2-2
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|5
|5
|Williamson
|9
|1-1
|2-3
|0-1
|1
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|24-57
|24-31
|8-27
|10
|21
|79
Percentages: FG .421, FT .774.
3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Tyson 3-13, Schumacher 2-5, Dawson 1-3, Grigsby 1-3, Chatfield 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Chatfield 3).
Turnovers: 8 (Reiley 2, Schumacher 2, Dawson, Grigsby, Udenyi, Williamson).
Steals: 4 (Dawson, Grigsby, Reiley, Schumacher).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Grand Canyon
|29
|55
|—
|84
|Seattle
|36
|43
|—
|79
A_1,760 (9,500).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.