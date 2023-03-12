FGFTReb
GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McGlothan229-121-20-32421
Ouedraogo282-50-04-13244
Harrison3710-186-91-88131
Knox200-01-20-0311
McMillian343-90-01-5617
Baumann295-81-31-71416
Ellis241-30-00-2112
Baker60-02-20-2002
Totals20030-5511-187-40231684

Percentages: FG .545, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 13-20, .650 (Baumann 5-7, Harrison 5-7, McGlothan 2-3, McMillian 1-2, Ellis 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Knox).

Turnovers: 9 (Ellis 2, McGlothan 2, Ouedraogo 2, Baumann, Harrison, McMillian).

Steals: 5 (Harrison 2, Baumann, Ellis, McGlothan).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
S. UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fausett255-131-13-70312
Spurgin282-32-22-4026
Allen361-94-60-3636
Butler343-104-60-84411
Jones366-122-21-30417
Barnes213-61-21-3008
Healy182-90-01-1216
Fallah20-10-00-0010
Totals20022-6314-198-29121866

Percentages: FG .349, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Jones 3-6, Healy 2-6, Barnes 1-2, Fausett 1-3, Butler 1-4, Allen 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Spurgin 5).

Turnovers: 8 (Allen 2, Jones 2, Barnes, Butler, Fausett, Healy).

Steals: 4 (Allen, Barnes, Butler, Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

Grand Canyon444084
S. Utah313566

A_3,437 (9,500).

