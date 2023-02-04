FGFTReb
STEPHEN F. AUSTINMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Antwi-Boasiako332-44-42-7128
Hall268-140-02-52417
Jackson-Posey142-62-20-2047
Jossell283-53-30-01012
Ware212-41-20-1125
Cajuste235-126-61-25417
Hawkins233-55-50-60411
Armbrester151-40-12-4232
Hayman101-30-00-0112
Tezeno40-00-00-0030
Beaubrun31-10-01-1002
Totals20028-5821-238-28132783

Percentages: FG .483, FT .913.

3-Point Goals: 6-11, .545 (Jossell 3-4, Hall 1-1, Jackson-Posey 1-1, Cajuste 1-3, Antwi-Boasiako 0-1, Hawkins 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hall, Hayman).

Turnovers: 9 (Cajuste 2, Hawkins 2, Antwi-Boasiako, Beaubrun, Jackson-Posey, Jossell, Ware).

Steals: 10 (Cajuste 4, Hall 2, Hawkins 2, Armbrester, Hayman).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McGlothan304-61-44-12039
Ouedraogo352-84-42-3148
Harrison367-1211-130-36328
Knox312-61-22-4136
McMillian309-110-00-04524
Baker212-70-11-3105
Baumann120-26-60-2046
Igiehon30-00-00-0000
Ellis20-00-00-1000
Totals20026-5223-309-28132286

Percentages: FG .500, FT .767.

3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (McMillian 6-7, Harrison 3-5, Knox 1-3, Baker 1-5, Baumann 0-1, McGlothan 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Knox 2, Baker, Baumann, McGlothan, Ouedraogo).

Turnovers: 14 (Harrison 3, McMillian 3, Baker 2, McGlothan 2, Baumann, Igiehon, Knox, Ouedraogo).

Steals: 2 (McMillian, Ouedraogo).

Technical Fouls: None.

Stephen F. Austin374683
Grand Canyon414586

A_7,095 (7,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you