STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (15-9)
Antwi-Boasiako 2-4 4-4 8, Hall 8-14 0-0 17, Jackson-Posey 2-6 2-2 7, Jossell 3-5 3-3 12, Ware 2-4 1-2 5, Cajuste 5-12 6-6 17, Hawkins 3-5 5-5 11, Armbrester 1-4 0-1 2, Hayman 1-3 0-0 2, Tezeno 0-0 0-0 0, Beaubrun 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-58 21-23 83.
GRAND CANYON (15-8)
McGlothan 4-6 1-4 9, Ouedraogo 2-8 4-4 8, Harrison 7-12 11-13 28, Knox 2-6 1-2 6, McMillian 9-11 0-0 24, Baker 2-7 0-1 5, Baumann 0-2 6-6 6, Igiehon 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 23-30 86.
Halftime_Grand Canyon 41-37. 3-Point Goals_Stephen F. Austin 6-11 (Jossell 3-4, Hall 1-1, Jackson-Posey 1-1, Cajuste 1-3, Antwi-Boasiako 0-1, Hawkins 0-1), Grand Canyon 11-22 (McMillian 6-7, Harrison 3-5, Knox 1-3, Baker 1-5, Baumann 0-1, McGlothan 0-1). Fouled Out_McMillian. Rebounds_Stephen F. Austin 28 (Antwi-Boasiako 7), Grand Canyon 28 (McGlothan 12). Assists_Stephen F. Austin 13 (Cajuste 5), Grand Canyon 13 (Harrison 6). Total Fouls_Stephen F. Austin 27, Grand Canyon 22. A_7,095 (7,000).
