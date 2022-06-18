ATHENS, GREECE (AP) - Results from Greek football:
Greece Super League 1
Saturday's Match
Veroia NPS 1, PAS Lamia 1964 2
Saturday's Match
PAS Lamia 1964 1, Veroia NPS 1, PAS Lamia 1964 advances on 3-2 aggregate
Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: June 18, 2022 @ 5:10 pm
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.