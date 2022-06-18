Super League 1
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Olympiacos Piraeus
|26
|20
|5
|1
|47
|14
|65
|PAOK
|26
|16
|5
|5
|50
|24
|53
|AEK Athens
|26
|14
|4
|8
|42
|28
|46
|Aris Thessaloniki
|26
|13
|6
|7
|28
|21
|45
|Panathinaikos
|26
|13
|3
|10
|41
|21
|42
|PAS Giannina
|26
|11
|7
|8
|28
|24
|40
|OFI Crete
|26
|9
|10
|7
|33
|32
|37
|Asteras Tripolis
|26
|10
|5
|11
|27
|29
|35
|Panaitolikos Agrinio
|26
|9
|5
|12
|27
|39
|32
|Volos NPS
|26
|8
|6
|12
|35
|42
|30
|Ionikos Nikea FC
|26
|6
|8
|12
|26
|34
|26
|Atromitos Athinon
|26
|6
|5
|15
|27
|47
|23
|PAS Lamia 1964
|26
|4
|6
|16
|19
|37
|18
|Apollon Smyrnis
|26
|2
|7
|17
|9
|47
|13
Saturday, June 11
Veroia NPS 1, PAS Lamia 1964 2
Saturday, June 18
PAS Lamia 1964 1, Veroia NPS 1, PAS Lamia 1964 advances on 3-2 aggregate
