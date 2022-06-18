Super League 1

GPWDLGFGAPts
Olympiacos Piraeus262051471465
PAOK261655502453
AEK Athens261448422846
Aris Thessaloniki261367282145
Panathinaikos2613310412142
PAS Giannina261178282440
OFI Crete269107333237
Asteras Tripolis2610511272935
Panaitolikos Agrinio269512273932
Volos NPS268612354230
Ionikos Nikea FC266812263426
Atromitos Athinon266515274723
PAS Lamia 1964264616193718
Apollon Smyrnis26271794713

Saturday, June 11

Veroia NPS 1, PAS Lamia 1964 2

Saturday, June 18

PAS Lamia 1964 1, Veroia NPS 1, PAS Lamia 1964 advances on 3-2 aggregate

