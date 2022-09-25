|Green Bay
|7
|7
|0
|0
|—
|14
|Tampa Bay
|3
|0
|3
|6
|—
|12
First Quarter
TB_FG Succop 45, 9:05. Drive: 11 plays, 48 yards, 5:55. Key Plays: Brady 24 pass to Perriman; Brady 4 pass to Beasley on 4th-and-1; Brady 12 pass to Rudolph. Tampa Bay 3, Green Bay 0.
GB_Doubs 5 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:01. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 6:04. Key Plays: A.Jones 10 run; Aa.Rodgers 21 pass to Doubs; Aa.Rodgers 17 pass to Cobb on 3rd-and-6. Green Bay 7, Tampa Bay 3.
Second Quarter
GB_Lazard 6 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:44. Drive: 12 plays, 71 yards, 6:49. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 9 pass to Tonyan on 3rd-and-8; Aa.Rodgers 7 pass to Lazard on 3rd-and-7; Aa.Rodgers 23 pass to T.Davis on 3rd-and-1. Green Bay 14, Tampa Bay 3.
Third Quarter
TB_FG Succop 45, 6:22. Drive: 5 plays, 20 yards, 1:30. Key Plays: Ryan 0 interception return to Green Bay 47; Brady 19 pass to Brate. Green Bay 14, Tampa Bay 6.
Fourth Quarter
TB_Gage 1 pass from Brady (pass failed), :14. Drive: 13 plays, 84 yards, 2:50. Key Plays: Brady 15 pass to Gage; Brady 17 pass to Fournette; Brady 11 pass to Brate; Brady 10 pass to Fournette. Green Bay 14, Tampa Bay 12.
|GB
|TB
|FIRST DOWNS
|14
|19
|Rushing
|3
|1
|Passing
|11
|15
|Penalty
|0
|3
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|6-15
|2-11
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|315
|285
|Total Plays
|61
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|4.8
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|67
|34
|Rushes
|25
|14
|Avg per rush
|2.68
|2.429
|NET YARDS PASSING
|248
|251
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-7
|3-20
|Gross-Yds passing
|255
|271
|Completed-Att.
|27-35
|31-42
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.889
|5.578
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|3-2-2
|4-3-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|7-48.429
|6-49.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|21
|46
|Punt Returns
|2-21
|3-26
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-20
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|8-65
|6-40
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-1
|3-2
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|33:25
|26:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 12-36, Dillon 12-32, Aa.Rodgers 1-(minus 1). Tampa Bay, Fournette 12-35, Perriman 1-0, Brady 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 27-35-1-255. Tampa Bay, Brady 31-42-0-271.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, Doubs 8-73, Tonyan 6-37, Lazard 4-45, A.Jones 3-11, Cobb 2-57, T.Davis 2-26, Dillon 2-6. Tampa Bay, Gage 12-87, Brate 5-52, Fournette 5-35, Perriman 3-44, Beasley 3-12, Darden 1-25, Rudolph 1-12, Miller 1-4.
PUNT RETURNS_Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 2-21. Tampa Bay, Darden 3-26.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Green Bay, None. Tampa Bay, R.White 1-20.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Green Bay, Campbell 8-6-0, Douglas 8-0-0, Nixon 5-1-0, Q.Walker 3-2-0, Clark 3-1-2, Gary 2-1-1, Amos 1-2-0, Lowry 1-2-0, Lazard 1-0-0, Reed 1-0-0, Savage 1-0-0, Stokes 1-0-0. Tampa Bay, Edwards 9-4-0, Winfield 6-0-0, Dean 5-1-0, C.Davis 4-2-0, David 3-4-0, Barrett 3-2-0, D.White 3-2-0, Nunez-Roches 2-1-0, Senat 2-0-0, Gholston 1-1-0, Hall 1-0-1, Fournette 1-0-0, Nassib 1-0-0, Neal 1-0-0, Nelson 1-0-0, Tryon-Shoyinka 1-0-0, Vea 0-2-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Green Bay, None. Tampa Bay, Ryan 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Ramon George, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Tra Boger, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.
