Green Bay770014
Tampa Bay303612

First Quarter

TB_FG Succop 45, 9:05. Drive: 11 plays, 48 yards, 5:55. Key Plays: Brady 24 pass to Perriman; Brady 4 pass to Beasley on 4th-and-1; Brady 12 pass to Rudolph. Tampa Bay 3, Green Bay 0.

GB_Doubs 5 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:01. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 6:04. Key Plays: A.Jones 10 run; Aa.Rodgers 21 pass to Doubs; Aa.Rodgers 17 pass to Cobb on 3rd-and-6. Green Bay 7, Tampa Bay 3.

Second Quarter

GB_Lazard 6 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:44. Drive: 12 plays, 71 yards, 6:49. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 9 pass to Tonyan on 3rd-and-8; Aa.Rodgers 7 pass to Lazard on 3rd-and-7; Aa.Rodgers 23 pass to T.Davis on 3rd-and-1. Green Bay 14, Tampa Bay 3.

Third Quarter

TB_FG Succop 45, 6:22. Drive: 5 plays, 20 yards, 1:30. Key Plays: Ryan 0 interception return to Green Bay 47; Brady 19 pass to Brate. Green Bay 14, Tampa Bay 6.

Fourth Quarter

TB_Gage 1 pass from Brady (pass failed), :14. Drive: 13 plays, 84 yards, 2:50. Key Plays: Brady 15 pass to Gage; Brady 17 pass to Fournette; Brady 11 pass to Brate; Brady 10 pass to Fournette. Green Bay 14, Tampa Bay 12.

GBTB
FIRST DOWNS1419
Rushing31
Passing1115
Penalty03
THIRD DOWN EFF6-152-11
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-01-1
TOTAL NET YARDS315285
Total Plays6159
Avg Gain5.24.8
NET YARDS RUSHING6734
Rushes2514
Avg per rush2.682.429
NET YARDS PASSING248251
Sacked-Yds lost1-73-20
Gross-Yds passing255271
Completed-Att.27-3531-42
Had Intercepted10
Yards-Pass Play6.8895.578
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB3-2-24-3-3
PUNTS-Avg.7-48.4296-49.5
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE2146
Punt Returns2-213-26
Kickoff Returns0-01-20
Interceptions0-01-0
PENALTIES-Yds8-656-40
FUMBLES-Lost2-13-2
TIME OF POSSESSION33:2526:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 12-36, Dillon 12-32, Aa.Rodgers 1-(minus 1). Tampa Bay, Fournette 12-35, Perriman 1-0, Brady 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 27-35-1-255. Tampa Bay, Brady 31-42-0-271.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Doubs 8-73, Tonyan 6-37, Lazard 4-45, A.Jones 3-11, Cobb 2-57, T.Davis 2-26, Dillon 2-6. Tampa Bay, Gage 12-87, Brate 5-52, Fournette 5-35, Perriman 3-44, Beasley 3-12, Darden 1-25, Rudolph 1-12, Miller 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 2-21. Tampa Bay, Darden 3-26.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Green Bay, None. Tampa Bay, R.White 1-20.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Green Bay, Campbell 8-6-0, Douglas 8-0-0, Nixon 5-1-0, Q.Walker 3-2-0, Clark 3-1-2, Gary 2-1-1, Amos 1-2-0, Lowry 1-2-0, Lazard 1-0-0, Reed 1-0-0, Savage 1-0-0, Stokes 1-0-0. Tampa Bay, Edwards 9-4-0, Winfield 6-0-0, Dean 5-1-0, C.Davis 4-2-0, David 3-4-0, Barrett 3-2-0, D.White 3-2-0, Nunez-Roches 2-1-0, Senat 2-0-0, Gholston 1-1-0, Hall 1-0-1, Fournette 1-0-0, Nassib 1-0-0, Neal 1-0-0, Nelson 1-0-0, Tryon-Shoyinka 1-0-0, Vea 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Green Bay, None. Tampa Bay, Ryan 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Ramon George, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Tra Boger, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you