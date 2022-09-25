Green Bay770014
Tampa Bay303612

First Quarter

TB_FG Succop 45, 9:05.

GB_Doubs 5 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:01.

Second Quarter

GB_Lazard 6 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:44.

Third Quarter

TB_FG Succop 45, 6:22.

Fourth Quarter

TB_Gage 1 pass from Brady (pass failed), :14.

GBTB
First downs1419
Total Net Yards315285
Rushes-yards25-6714-34
Passing248251
Punt Returns2-213-26
Kickoff Returns0-01-20
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int27-35-131-42-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-73-20
Punts7-48.4296-49.5
Fumbles-Lost2-13-2
Penalties-Yards8-656-40
Time of Possession33:2526:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 12-36, Dillon 12-32, Aa.Rodgers 1-(minus 1). Tampa Bay, Fournette 12-35, Perriman 1-0, Brady 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 27-35-1-255. Tampa Bay, Brady 31-42-0-271.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Doubs 8-73, Tonyan 6-37, Lazard 4-45, A.Jones 3-11, Cobb 2-57, T.Davis 2-26, Dillon 2-6. Tampa Bay, Gage 12-87, Brate 5-52, Fournette 5-35, Perriman 3-44, Beasley 3-12, Darden 1-25, Rudolph 1-12, Miller 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

