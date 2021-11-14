Seattle00000
Green Bay0301417

Second Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 27, 9:31.

Fourth Quarter

GB_Dillon 3 run (Crosby kick), 10:37.

GB_Dillon 2 run (Crosby kick), 1:56.

A_78,235.

SeaGB
First downs1522
Total Net Yards208393
Rushes-yards16-7532-106
Passing133287
Punt Returns0-04-29
Kickoff Returns3-791-32
Interceptions Ret.1-02-0
Comp-Att-Int20-40-223-37-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-281-5
Punts6-45.6673-46.667
Fumbles-Lost0-01-0
Penalties-Yards5-393-43
Time of Possession20:5139:09

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Collins 10-41, Wilson 5-32, Homer 1-2. Green Bay, Dillon 21-66, Jones 7-25, Aa.Rodgers 2-8, P.Taylor 2-7.

PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 20-40-2-161. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 23-37-1-292.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Everett 8-63, Metcalf 3-26, Homer 3-23, Lockett 2-23, Dissly 2-22, Collins 1-8, Eskridge 1-(minus 4). Green Bay, Adams 7-78, Jones 4-61, Cobb 3-21, Dillon 2-62, Lewis 2-10, Deguara 2-9, Valdes-Scantling 1-41, Lazard 1-6, T.Davis 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Green Bay, Crosby 42.

