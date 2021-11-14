|Seattle
Second Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 27, 9:31.
Fourth Quarter
GB_Dillon 3 run (Crosby kick), 10:37.
GB_Dillon 2 run (Crosby kick), 1:56.
A_78,235.
|First downs
|15
|22
|Total Net Yards
|208
|393
|Rushes-yards
|16-75
|32-106
|Passing
|133
|287
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|4-29
|Kickoff Returns
|3-79
|1-32
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-40-2
|23-37-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-28
|1-5
|Punts
|6-45.667
|3-46.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-39
|3-43
|Time of Possession
|20:51
|39:09
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Seattle, Collins 10-41, Wilson 5-32, Homer 1-2. Green Bay, Dillon 21-66, Jones 7-25, Aa.Rodgers 2-8, P.Taylor 2-7.
PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 20-40-2-161. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 23-37-1-292.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Everett 8-63, Metcalf 3-26, Homer 3-23, Lockett 2-23, Dissly 2-22, Collins 1-8, Eskridge 1-(minus 4). Green Bay, Adams 7-78, Jones 4-61, Cobb 3-21, Dillon 2-62, Lewis 2-10, Deguara 2-9, Valdes-Scantling 1-41, Lazard 1-6, T.Davis 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Green Bay, Crosby 42.