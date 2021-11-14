|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Green Bay
|0
|3
|0
|14
|—
|17
Second Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 27, 9:31. Drive: 14 plays, 82 yards, 6:06. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 12 pass to Dillon; Aa.Rodgers 34 pass to D.Adams; Aa.Rodgers 8 run on 3rd-and-7. Green Bay 3, Seattle 0.
Fourth Quarter
GB_Dillon 3 run (Crosby kick), 10:37. Drive: 12 plays, 62 yards, 5:27. Green Bay 10, Seattle 0.
GB_Dillon 2 run (Crosby kick), 1:56. Drive: 10 plays, 80 yards, 6:11. Key Plays: Amos 0 interception return to Green Bay 20; Aa.Rodgers 50 pass to Dillon; Dillon 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Green Bay 17, Seattle 0.
A_78,235.
|Sea
|GB
|FIRST DOWNS
|15
|22
|Rushing
|6
|10
|Passing
|8
|10
|Penalty
|1
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|7-15
|7-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-1
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|208
|393
|Total Plays
|59
|70
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|5.6
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|75
|106
|Rushes
|16
|32
|Avg per rush
|4.688
|3.313
|NET YARDS PASSING
|133
|287
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-28
|1-5
|Gross-Yds passing
|161
|292
|Completed-Att.
|20-40
|23-37
|Had Intercepted
|2
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|3.093
|7.553
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|1-0-0
|4-1-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|6-45.667
|3-46.667
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|79
|61
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|4-29
|Kickoff Returns
|3-79
|1-32
|Interceptions
|1-0
|2-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-39
|3-43
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|20:51
|39:09
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Seattle, Collins 10-41, Wilson 5-32, Homer 1-2. Green Bay, Dillon 21-66, Jones 7-25, Aa.Rodgers 2-8, P.Taylor 2-7.
PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 20-40-2-161. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 23-37-1-292.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Everett 8-63, Metcalf 3-26, Homer 3-23, Lockett 2-23, Dissly 2-22, Collins 1-8, Eskridge 1-(minus 4). Green Bay, Adams 7-78, Jones 4-61, Cobb 3-21, Dillon 2-62, Lewis 2-10, Deguara 2-9, Valdes-Scantling 1-41, Lazard 1-6, T.Davis 1-4.
PUNT RETURNS_Seattle, None. Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 4-29.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Seattle, Dallas 3-79. Green Bay, M.Taylor 1-32.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Seattle, Brooks 9-3-0, J.Adams 7-4-0, Amadi 5-1-0, Diggs 5-1-0, Wagner 4-4-0, Reed 3-2-0, Woods 2-3-0, Dunlap 2-1-0, Robinson 2-0-0, Mone 1-3-0, Hyder 1-1-0, Mayowa 1-1-0, Green 1-0-1, Collier 1-0-0, Neal 1-0-0, Taylor 1-0-0, Ford 0-2-0. Green Bay, Campbell 5-0-0, Barnes 4-1-0, Douglas 4-0-0, Amos 3-1-0, Gary 3-0-1, Mercilus 3-0-1, Black 3-0-0, Garvin 3-0-0, Sullivan 2-0-0, P.Smith 1-0-1, Clark 1-0-0, King 1-0-0, Lancaster 1-0-0, Lowry 1-0-0, Savage 1-0-0, Stokes 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Seattle, J.Adams 1-0. Green Bay, Amos 1-0, King 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Green Bay, Crosby 42.
OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Allen, Ump Bruce Stritesky, HL Danny Short, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Greg Yette, Replay Carl Madsen.