Seattle00000
Green Bay0301417

Second Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 27, 9:31. Drive: 14 plays, 82 yards, 6:06. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 12 pass to Dillon; Aa.Rodgers 34 pass to D.Adams; Aa.Rodgers 8 run on 3rd-and-7. Green Bay 3, Seattle 0.

Fourth Quarter

GB_Dillon 3 run (Crosby kick), 10:37. Drive: 12 plays, 62 yards, 5:27. Green Bay 10, Seattle 0.

GB_Dillon 2 run (Crosby kick), 1:56. Drive: 10 plays, 80 yards, 6:11. Key Plays: Amos 0 interception return to Green Bay 20; Aa.Rodgers 50 pass to Dillon; Dillon 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Green Bay 17, Seattle 0.

A_78,235.

SeaGB
FIRST DOWNS1522
Rushing610
Passing810
Penalty12
THIRD DOWN EFF7-157-14
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-10-1
TOTAL NET YARDS208393
Total Plays5970
Avg Gain3.55.6
NET YARDS RUSHING75106
Rushes1632
Avg per rush4.6883.313
NET YARDS PASSING133287
Sacked-Yds lost3-281-5
Gross-Yds passing161292
Completed-Att.20-4023-37
Had Intercepted21
Yards-Pass Play3.0937.553
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB1-0-04-1-1
PUNTS-Avg.6-45.6673-46.667
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE7961
Punt Returns0-04-29
Kickoff Returns3-791-32
Interceptions1-02-0
PENALTIES-Yds5-393-43
FUMBLES-Lost0-01-0
TIME OF POSSESSION20:5139:09

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Collins 10-41, Wilson 5-32, Homer 1-2. Green Bay, Dillon 21-66, Jones 7-25, Aa.Rodgers 2-8, P.Taylor 2-7.

PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 20-40-2-161. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 23-37-1-292.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Everett 8-63, Metcalf 3-26, Homer 3-23, Lockett 2-23, Dissly 2-22, Collins 1-8, Eskridge 1-(minus 4). Green Bay, Adams 7-78, Jones 4-61, Cobb 3-21, Dillon 2-62, Lewis 2-10, Deguara 2-9, Valdes-Scantling 1-41, Lazard 1-6, T.Davis 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Seattle, None. Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 4-29.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Seattle, Dallas 3-79. Green Bay, M.Taylor 1-32.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Seattle, Brooks 9-3-0, J.Adams 7-4-0, Amadi 5-1-0, Diggs 5-1-0, Wagner 4-4-0, Reed 3-2-0, Woods 2-3-0, Dunlap 2-1-0, Robinson 2-0-0, Mone 1-3-0, Hyder 1-1-0, Mayowa 1-1-0, Green 1-0-1, Collier 1-0-0, Neal 1-0-0, Taylor 1-0-0, Ford 0-2-0. Green Bay, Campbell 5-0-0, Barnes 4-1-0, Douglas 4-0-0, Amos 3-1-0, Gary 3-0-1, Mercilus 3-0-1, Black 3-0-0, Garvin 3-0-0, Sullivan 2-0-0, P.Smith 1-0-1, Clark 1-0-0, King 1-0-0, Lancaster 1-0-0, Lowry 1-0-0, Savage 1-0-0, Stokes 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Seattle, J.Adams 1-0. Green Bay, Amos 1-0, King 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Green Bay, Crosby 42.

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Allen, Ump Bruce Stritesky, HL Danny Short, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Greg Yette, Replay Carl Madsen.

