Seattle070815
Green Bay390719

First Quarter

GB_FG Carlson 43, 9:54.

Second Quarter

GB_Watson 6 pass from Jo.Love (kick blocked), 12:00.

Sea_Bobo 18 pass from Lock (Ja.Myers kick), 2:46.

GB_FG Carlson 57, :14.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_S.Thompson 1 run (S.Thompson pass from Lock), 6:38.

GB_McCrary 1 run (Carlson kick), 1:56.

A_72,105.

SeaGB
First downs1423
Total Net Yards279342
Rushes-yards19-7445-164
Passing205178
Punt Returns1-214-17
Kickoff Returns1-260-0
Interceptions Ret.0-01-13
Comp-Att-Int21-35-121-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-00-0
Punts7-47.1434-56.0
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards5-495-26
Time of Possession22:3637:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Dallas 4-43, S.Thompson 7-17, Ahlers 2-8, Lock 3-5, Charbonnet 3-1. Green Bay, Em.Wilson 17-49, Dillon 5-24, Taylor 6-24, McCrary 7-24, Love 3-21, Reed 1-9, Clifford 4-9, McGough 2-4.

PASSING_Seattle, Lock 16-25-0-150, Ahlers 5-10-1-55. Green Bay, McGough 4-5-0-69, Love 9-15-0-63, Clifford 8-12-0-46.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Winston 3-74, S.Thompson 3-16, Parkinson 3-11, Bobo 2-27, Landers 2-10, Lindsey 1-24, Taulapapa 1-11, Mabry 1-7, Charbonnet 1-6, Hebert 1-6, Johnson 1-6, Cannella 1-5, Dallas 1-2. Green Bay, Heath 4-35, Bonds 2-60, Toure 2-16, Musgrave 2-15, Em.Wilson 2-9, Kraft 2-7, Chrest 1-8, DuBose 1-8, Taylor 1-8, Reed 1-7, Watson 1-6, Allen 1-1, Love 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

