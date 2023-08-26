|Seattle
|0
|7
|0
|8
|—
|15
|Green Bay
|3
|9
|0
|7
|—
|19
First Quarter
GB_FG Carlson 43, 9:54.
Second Quarter
GB_Watson 6 pass from Jo.Love (kick blocked), 12:00.
Sea_Bobo 18 pass from Lock (Ja.Myers kick), 2:46.
GB_FG Carlson 57, :14.
Fourth Quarter
Sea_S.Thompson 1 run (S.Thompson pass from Lock), 6:38.
GB_McCrary 1 run (Carlson kick), 1:56.
A_72,105.
|Sea
|GB
|First downs
|14
|23
|Total Net Yards
|279
|342
|Rushes-yards
|19-74
|45-164
|Passing
|205
|178
|Punt Returns
|1-21
|4-17
|Kickoff Returns
|1-26
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-13
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-35-1
|21-32-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|7-47.143
|4-56.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-49
|5-26
|Time of Possession
|22:36
|37:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Seattle, Dallas 4-43, S.Thompson 7-17, Ahlers 2-8, Lock 3-5, Charbonnet 3-1. Green Bay, Em.Wilson 17-49, Dillon 5-24, Taylor 6-24, McCrary 7-24, Love 3-21, Reed 1-9, Clifford 4-9, McGough 2-4.
PASSING_Seattle, Lock 16-25-0-150, Ahlers 5-10-1-55. Green Bay, McGough 4-5-0-69, Love 9-15-0-63, Clifford 8-12-0-46.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Winston 3-74, S.Thompson 3-16, Parkinson 3-11, Bobo 2-27, Landers 2-10, Lindsey 1-24, Taulapapa 1-11, Mabry 1-7, Charbonnet 1-6, Hebert 1-6, Johnson 1-6, Cannella 1-5, Dallas 1-2. Green Bay, Heath 4-35, Bonds 2-60, Toure 2-16, Musgrave 2-15, Em.Wilson 2-9, Kraft 2-7, Chrest 1-8, DuBose 1-8, Taylor 1-8, Reed 1-7, Watson 1-6, Allen 1-1, Love 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
