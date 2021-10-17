Green Bay0107724
Chicago700714

First Quarter

Chi_Herbert 1 run (Santos kick), 6:45. Drive: 8 plays, 80 yards, 4:24. Key Plays: Fields 15 pass to Kmet; Fields 11 pass to Mooney; Fields 20 pass to Robinson on 3rd-and-3. Chicago 7, Green Bay 0.

Second Quarter

GB_Lazard 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 9:59. Drive: 12 plays, 80 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: Savage 0 interception return to Green Bay 20; Aa.Rodgers 6 pass to Tonyan on 3rd-and-7; Aa.Rodgers 2 run on 4th-and-1; Aa.Rodgers 32 pass to D.Adams. Green Bay 7, Chicago 7.

GB_FG Crosby 39, 4:09. Drive: 7 plays, 38 yards, 3:54. Key Plays: Dillon 36 run; Aa.Rodgers 12 pass to A.Jones; Aa.Rodgers 5 pass to D.Adams on 3rd-and-25. Green Bay 10, Chicago 7.

Third Quarter

GB_A.Jones 12 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 6:00. Drive: 10 plays, 90 yards, 6:54. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 11 pass to D.Adams; A.Jones 28 run; Aa.Rodgers 10 pass to A.Jones on 3rd-and-1. Green Bay 17, Chicago 7.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_Mooney 5 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 8:44. Drive: 10 plays, 80 yards, 6:16. Key Plays: Fields 20 pass to Robinson on 3rd-and-3; Fields 21 pass to Kmet; Fields 14 run; Fields 10 pass to Kmet; Herbert 3 run on 3rd-and-2. Green Bay 17, Chicago 14.

GB_Aa.Rodgers 6 run (Crosby kick), 4:30. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:14. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 13 pass to Lazard; Aa.Rodgers 41 pass to D.Adams. Green Bay 24, Chicago 14.

A_62,332.

GBChi
FIRST DOWNS2221
Rushing1010
Passing1010
Penalty21
THIRD DOWN EFF2-84-11
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-11-2
TOTAL NET YARDS323277
Total Plays5757
Avg Gain5.74.9
NET YARDS RUSHING154140
Rushes3126
Avg per rush4.9685.385
NET YARDS PASSING169137
Sacked-Yds lost3-264-37
Gross-Yds passing195174
Completed-Att.17-2316-27
Had Intercepted01
Yards-Pass Play6.54.419
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-2-13-2-2
PUNTS-Avg.3-56.04-40.25
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE39121
Punt Returns2-162-11
Kickoff Returns1-234-110
Interceptions1-00-0
PENALTIES-Yds3-517-54
FUMBLES-Lost0-01-0
TIME OF POSSESSION32:1727:43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Jones 13-76, Dillon 11-59, Aa.Rodgers 7-19. Chicago, Herbert 19-97, Fields 6-43, Kmet 1-0.

PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 17-23-0-195. Chicago, Fields 16-27-1-174.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Adams 4-89, Jones 4-34, Lazard 3-27, Lewis 2-17, Tonyan 2-10, Am.Rodgers 1-14, Deguara 1-4. Chicago, Mooney 5-45, Robinson 4-53, Kmet 4-49, Herbert 2-15, Goodwin 1-12.

PUNT RETURNS_Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 2-16. Chicago, Grant 2-11.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Green Bay, Hill 1-23. Chicago, Grant 3-83, Pierce 1-27.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Green Bay, Douglas 5-0-0, Campbell 4-2-0, Lowry 4-1-1, Black 4-0-0, Gary 4-0-0, Clark 3-0-2, Amos 3-0-0, Keke 3-0-0, Savage 3-0-0, Garvin 2-0-1, Lancaster 2-0-0, Stokes 2-0-0, Barnes 1-0-0, Burks 1-0-0, T.Davis 1-0-0, Slaton 1-0-0. Chicago, Ro.Smith 6-6-0, Jackson 6-2-0, Ta.Gipson 4-1-0, K.Mack 3-1-1, Quinn 3-1-1, Vildor 2-2-0, Crawford 2-1-0, J.Johnson 2-1-0, Goldman 1-2-0, Trevathan 1-2-0, Hicks 1-0-1, Blackson 1-0-0, Tr.Gipson 1-0-0, Kamara 1-0-0, Houston-Carson 0-2-0, Nichols 0-2-0, Ogletree 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Green Bay, Savage 1-0. Chicago, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Kent Payne, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Kevin Brown.

