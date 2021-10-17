Green Bay0107724
Chicago700714

First Quarter

Chi_Herbert 1 run (Santos kick), 6:45.

Second Quarter

GB_Lazard 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 9:59.

GB_FG Crosby 39, 4:09.

Third Quarter

GB_A.Jones 12 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 6:00.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_Mooney 5 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 8:44.

GB_Aa.Rodgers 6 run (Crosby kick), 4:30.

A_62,332.

GBChi
First downs2221
Total Net Yards323277
Rushes-yards31-15426-140
Passing169137
Punt Returns2-162-11
Kickoff Returns1-234-110
Interceptions Ret.1-00-0
Comp-Att-Int17-23-016-27-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-264-37
Punts3-56.04-40.25
Fumbles-Lost0-01-0
Penalties-Yards3-517-54
Time of Possession32:1727:43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Jones 13-76, Dillon 11-59, Aa.Rodgers 7-19. Chicago, Herbert 19-97, Fields 6-43, Kmet 1-0.

PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 17-23-0-195. Chicago, Fields 16-27-1-174.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Adams 4-89, Jones 4-34, Lazard 3-27, Lewis 2-17, Tonyan 2-10, Am.Rodgers 1-14, Deguara 1-4. Chicago, Mooney 5-45, Robinson 4-53, Kmet 4-49, Herbert 2-15, Goodwin 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

