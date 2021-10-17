|Green Bay
First Quarter
Chi_Herbert 1 run (Santos kick), 6:45.
Second Quarter
GB_Lazard 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 9:59.
GB_FG Crosby 39, 4:09.
Third Quarter
GB_A.Jones 12 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 6:00.
Fourth Quarter
Chi_Mooney 5 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 8:44.
GB_Aa.Rodgers 6 run (Crosby kick), 4:30.
A_62,332.
|GB
|Chi
|First downs
|22
|21
|Total Net Yards
|323
|277
|Rushes-yards
|31-154
|26-140
|Passing
|169
|137
|Punt Returns
|2-16
|2-11
|Kickoff Returns
|1-23
|4-110
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-23-0
|16-27-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-26
|4-37
|Punts
|3-56.0
|4-40.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-51
|7-54
|Time of Possession
|32:17
|27:43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, Jones 13-76, Dillon 11-59, Aa.Rodgers 7-19. Chicago, Herbert 19-97, Fields 6-43, Kmet 1-0.
PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 17-23-0-195. Chicago, Fields 16-27-1-174.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, Adams 4-89, Jones 4-34, Lazard 3-27, Lewis 2-17, Tonyan 2-10, Am.Rodgers 1-14, Deguara 1-4. Chicago, Mooney 5-45, Robinson 4-53, Kmet 4-49, Herbert 2-15, Goodwin 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.