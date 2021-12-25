Cleveland663722
Green Bay7143024

First Quarter

Cle_Chubb 1 run (kick failed), 12:21.

GB_Lazard 11 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 5:13.

Second Quarter

GB_Adams 9 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 10:47.

Cle_Bryant 1 pass from Mayfield (pass failed), 7:03.

GB_Adams 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), :12.

Third Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 32, 9:12.

Cle_FG Naggar 37, 1:07.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_Schwartz 5 pass from Mayfield (Naggar kick), 4:31.

CleGB
First downs2819
Total Net Yards408311
Rushes-yards25-21924-109
Passing189202
Punt Returns3-261-9
Kickoff Returns4-832-44
Interceptions Ret.0-04-30
Comp-Att-Int21-36-424-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost5-330-0
Punts1-37.05-47.0
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards6-383-29
Time of Possession31:4128:19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 17-126, D.Johnson 4-58, Schwartz 2-24, Mayfield 2-11. Green Bay, Jones 12-66, Dillon 9-41, Lazard 1-13, Aa.Rodgers 1-(minus 1), St. Brown 1-(minus 10).

PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 21-36-4-222. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 24-34-0-202.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Higgins 5-58, Landry 4-55, Chubb 3-58, Hooper 3-26, Janovich 2-6, D.Johnson 1-8, Peoples-Jones 1-5, Schwartz 1-5, Bryant 1-1. Green Bay, Adams 10-114, Jones 5-21, Dillon 3-15, Lazard 2-45, Deguara 2-5, Lewis 2-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you