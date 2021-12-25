|Cleveland
|6
|6
|3
|7
|—
|22
|Green Bay
|7
|14
|3
|0
|—
|24
First Quarter
Cle_Chubb 1 run (kick failed), 12:21.
GB_Lazard 11 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 5:13.
Second Quarter
GB_Adams 9 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 10:47.
Cle_Bryant 1 pass from Mayfield (pass failed), 7:03.
GB_Adams 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), :12.
Third Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 32, 9:12.
Cle_FG Naggar 37, 1:07.
Fourth Quarter
Cle_Schwartz 5 pass from Mayfield (Naggar kick), 4:31.
|Cle
|GB
|First downs
|28
|19
|Total Net Yards
|408
|311
|Rushes-yards
|25-219
|24-109
|Passing
|189
|202
|Punt Returns
|3-26
|1-9
|Kickoff Returns
|4-83
|2-44
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|4-30
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-36-4
|24-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-33
|0-0
|Punts
|1-37.0
|5-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-38
|3-29
|Time of Possession
|31:41
|28:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 17-126, D.Johnson 4-58, Schwartz 2-24, Mayfield 2-11. Green Bay, Jones 12-66, Dillon 9-41, Lazard 1-13, Aa.Rodgers 1-(minus 1), St. Brown 1-(minus 10).
PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 21-36-4-222. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 24-34-0-202.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Higgins 5-58, Landry 4-55, Chubb 3-58, Hooper 3-26, Janovich 2-6, D.Johnson 1-8, Peoples-Jones 1-5, Schwartz 1-5, Bryant 1-1. Green Bay, Adams 10-114, Jones 5-21, Dillon 3-15, Lazard 2-45, Deguara 2-5, Lewis 2-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.