|Cleveland
|6
|6
|3
|7
|—
|22
|Green Bay
|7
|14
|3
|0
|—
|24
First Quarter
Cle_Chubb 1 run (kick failed), 12:21. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:39. Key Plays: Felton kick return to Cleveland 25; Mayfield 40 pass to Chubb; Mayfield 12 pass to Landry. Cleveland 6, Green Bay 0.
GB_Lazard 11 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 5:13. Drive: 5 plays, 53 yards, 3:24. Key Plays: Savage 0 interception return to Green Bay 47; Aa.Rodgers 33 pass to Adams. Green Bay 7, Cleveland 6.
Second Quarter
GB_Adams 9 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 10:47. Drive: 10 plays, 78 yards, 4:48. Key Plays: Sullivan 13 interception return to Green Bay 22; Aa.Rodgers 34 pass to Lazard; Jones 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Lazard 13 run. Green Bay 14, Cleveland 6.
Cle_Bryant 1 pass from Mayfield (pass failed), 7:03. Drive: 7 plays, 70 yards, 3:44. Key Plays: Felton kick return to Cleveland 30; D.Johnson 17 run; Mayfield 11 pass to Hooper; Mayfield 24 pass to Landry; Mayfield 14 pass to Higgins. Green Bay 14, Cleveland 12.
GB_Adams 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), :12. Drive: 9 plays, 49 yards, 1:39. Key Plays: Douglas 11 interception return to Cleveland 49; Aa.Rodgers 10 pass to Adams; Aa.Rodgers 12 pass to Adams; Aa.Rodgers 10 pass to Adams. Green Bay 21, Cleveland 12.
Third Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 32, 9:12. Drive: 12 plays, 76 yards, 5:48. Key Plays: Jones 27 run; Aa.Rodgers 17 pass to Adams; Aa.Rodgers 10 pass to Jones. Green Bay 24, Cleveland 12.
Cle_FG Naggar 37, 1:07. Drive: 15 plays, 66 yards, 8:05. Key Plays: Felton kick return to Cleveland 15; Mayfield 12 run on 3rd-and-2; Chubb 13 run; Mayfield 3 pass to Janovich on 3rd-and-2; Chubb 15 run; Mayfield 10 pass to Hooper. Green Bay 24, Cleveland 15.
Fourth Quarter
Cle_Schwartz 5 pass from Mayfield (Naggar kick), 4:31. Drive: 8 plays, 76 yards, 2:10. Key Plays: Chubb 12 run; Mayfield 11 pass to Chubb; Mayfield 10 pass to Higgins; D.Johnson 30 run on 3rd-and-10. Green Bay 24, Cleveland 22.
A_77,901.
|Cle
|GB
|FIRST DOWNS
|28
|19
|Rushing
|12
|8
|Passing
|15
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|7-12
|3-10
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|408
|311
|Total Plays
|66
|58
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|5.4
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|219
|109
|Rushes
|25
|24
|Avg per rush
|8.76
|4.542
|NET YARDS PASSING
|189
|202
|Sacked-Yds lost
|5-33
|0-0
|Gross-Yds passing
|222
|202
|Completed-Att.
|21-36
|24-34
|Had Intercepted
|4
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.61
|5.941
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-3-3
|5-2-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|1-37.0
|5-47.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|109
|83
|Punt Returns
|3-26
|1-9
|Kickoff Returns
|4-83
|2-44
|Interceptions
|0-0
|4-30
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-38
|3-29
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|31:41
|28:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 17-126, D.Johnson 4-58, Schwartz 2-24, Mayfield 2-11. Green Bay, Jones 12-66, Dillon 9-41, Lazard 1-13, Aa.Rodgers 1-(minus 1), St. Brown 1-(minus 10).
PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 21-36-4-222. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 24-34-0-202.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Higgins 5-58, Landry 4-55, Chubb 3-58, Hooper 3-26, Janovich 2-6, D.Johnson 1-8, Peoples-Jones 1-5, Schwartz 1-5, Bryant 1-1. Green Bay, Adams 10-114, Jones 5-21, Dillon 3-15, Lazard 2-45, Deguara 2-5, Lewis 2-2.
PUNT RETURNS_Cleveland, Peoples-Jones 3-26. Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 1-9.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Cleveland, Felton 4-83. Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 2-44.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Cleveland, Stewart 9-1-0, Williams 5-0-0, Delpit 4-2-0, Walker 3-6-0, Owusu-Koramoah 3-3-0, Togiai 3-2-0, Ward 2-2-0, J.Jackson 2-0-0, Phillips 2-0-0, Bronson 1-0-0, Gustin 1-0-0, Harris 1-0-0, LeCounte 1-0-0, Peoples-Jones 1-0-0, Schwartz 1-0-0, Takitaki 1-0-0, Day 0-4-0, Garrett 0-1-0, M.Jackson 0-1-0, Odenigbo 0-1-0, Smith 0-1-0. Green Bay, Campbell 12-1-0, Savage 5-3-0, Amos 5-0-0, Barnes 4-1-0, Clark 3-1-0, Gary 3-0-2, Douglas 3-0-0, P.Smith 2-1-1, Galeai 2-0-1, Lowry 1-1-1, Burks 1-0-0, Garvin 1-0-0, Slaton 1-0-0, Lancaster 0-2-0, Stokes 0-2-0, Sullivan 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Cleveland, None. Green Bay, Douglas 2-17, Sullivan 1-13, Savage 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Alex Kemp, Ump Rich Hall, HL Mike Carr, LJ Jeff Bergman, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Dale Shaw, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Mike Chase.