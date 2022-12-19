|L.A. Rams
|0
|6
|6
|0
|—
|12
|Green Bay
|3
|7
|14
|0
|—
|24
First Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 34, 4:25. Drive: 12 plays, 52 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: Rodgers 11 pass to Doubs on 3rd-and-5; Rodgers 11 pass to Doubs; A.Jones 10 run. Green Bay 3, L.A. Rams 0.
Second Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 33, 10:41. Drive: 9 plays, 53 yards, 4:47. Key Plays: Rapp 18 interception return to L.A. Rams 32; Mayfield 10 pass to Akers. L.A. Rams 3, Green Bay 3.
GB_Dillon 8 run (Crosby kick), 4:26. Drive: 12 plays, 74 yards, 6:15. Key Plays: Nixon kick return to Green Bay 26; Rodgers 12 pass to Cobb on 3rd-and-3; Rodgers 17 pass to Dillon; Rodgers 14 pass to Cobb; Rodgers 6 pass to Cobb on 3rd-and-9; Dillon 4 run on 4th-and-3. Green Bay 10, L.A. Rams 3.
LAR_FG Gay 55, :46. Drive: 11 plays, 28 yards, 3:40. Key Plays: Powell kick return to L.A. Rams 35; Mayfield 10 pass to Atwell on 3rd-and-4; Mayfield 15 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-13. Green Bay 10, L.A. Rams 6.
Third Quarter
GB_Dillon 1 run (Crosby kick), 8:04. Drive: 12 plays, 68 yards, 6:56. Key Plays: Rodgers 10 pass to Doubs; Rodgers 10 pass to Watson; Rodgers 17 pass to Dillon; Rodgers 15 pass to Watson. Green Bay 17, L.A. Rams 6.
GB_A.Jones 7 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 2:31. Drive: 6 plays, 35 yards, 3:02. Key Play: Rodgers 14 pass to Lewis. Green Bay 24, L.A. Rams 6.
LAR_Higbee 8 pass from Mayfield (kick failed), :22. Drive: 7 plays, 70 yards, 2:09. Key Plays: Powell kick return to L.A. Rams 30; Mayfield 18 pass to Akers; Akers 19 run. Green Bay 24, L.A. Rams 12.
A_77,269.
|LAR
|GB
|FIRST DOWNS
|13
|27
|Rushing
|4
|9
|Passing
|6
|15
|Penalty
|3
|3
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|4-11
|4-9
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|2-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|156
|345
|Total Plays
|43
|68
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|5.1
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|72
|138
|Rushes
|17
|35
|Avg per rush
|4.235
|3.943
|NET YARDS PASSING
|84
|207
|Sacked-Yds lost
|5-27
|3-22
|Gross-Yds passing
|111
|229
|Completed-Att.
|12-21
|22-30
|Had Intercepted
|1
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|3.231
|6.273
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-0-0
|5-0-0
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-37.75
|1-37.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|125
|131
|Punt Returns
|1-8
|2-36
|Kickoff Returns
|5-99
|4-95
|Interceptions
|1-18
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|8-76
|4-80
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|22:41
|37:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Akers 12-65, K.Williams 2-7, Powell 1-3, Mayfield 1-1, Atwell 1-(minus 4). Green Bay, A.Jones 17-90, Dillon 11-36, Taylor 4-15, Rodgers 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_L.A. Rams, Mayfield 12-21-1-111. Green Bay, Rodgers 22-30-1-229.
RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Higbee 4-27, Akers 3-35, Jefferson 2-32, Atwell 1-10, Powell 1-4, Skowronek 1-3. Green Bay, Doubs 5-55, Watson 4-46, A.Jones 4-36, Dillon 3-35, Cobb 3-32, Lewis 1-14, Lazard 1-7, Tonyan 1-4.
PUNT RETURNS_L.A. Rams, Powell 1-8. Green Bay, Nixon 2-36.
KICKOFF RETURNS_L.A. Rams, Powell 5-99. Green Bay, Nixon 3-95, Ballentine 1-0.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_L.A. Rams, Scott 7-1-0, Rapp 6-1-0, Hill 6-0-0, Gaines 5-1-1, Wagner 4-3-0, Ramsey 3-3-0, Floyd 3-2-2, Hoecht 3-2-0, Jones 3-2-0, J.Williams 3-2-0, Durant 2-2-0, Yeast 2-0-0, Higbee 1-0-0, B.Brown 0-1-0, E.Brown 0-1-0. Green Bay, Douglas 6-0-0, Q.Walker 5-0-1, Nixon 3-0-0, Campbell 2-2-0, Smith 2-1-2, Enagbare 2-0-1, Amos 2-0-0, Clark 2-0-0, Hollins 1-1-.5, Wyatt 1-1-.5, Slaton 1-1-0, Alexander 1-0-0, Dillon 1-0-0, R.Ford 1-0-0, Reed 1-0-0, Savage 1-0-0, Tonyan 1-0-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_L.A. Rams, Rapp 1-18. Green Bay, Douglas 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Terry Killens, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Anthony Flemming, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.
