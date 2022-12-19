|L.A. Rams
|0
|6
|6
|0
|—
|12
|Green Bay
|3
|7
|14
|0
|—
|24
First Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 34, 4:25.
Second Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 33, 10:41.
GB_Dillon 8 run (Crosby kick), 4:26.
LAR_FG Gay 55, :46.
Third Quarter
GB_Dillon 1 run (Crosby kick), 8:04.
GB_A.Jones 7 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 2:31.
LAR_Higbee 8 pass from Mayfield (kick failed), :22.
A_77,269.
|LAR
|GB
|First downs
|13
|27
|Total Net Yards
|156
|345
|Rushes-yards
|17-72
|35-138
|Passing
|84
|207
|Punt Returns
|1-8
|2-36
|Kickoff Returns
|5-99
|4-95
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-18
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-21-1
|22-30-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-27
|3-22
|Punts
|4-37.75
|1-37.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-76
|4-80
|Time of Possession
|22:41
|37:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Akers 12-65, K.Williams 2-7, Powell 1-3, Mayfield 1-1, Atwell 1-(minus 4). Green Bay, A.Jones 17-90, Dillon 11-36, Taylor 4-15, Rodgers 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_L.A. Rams, Mayfield 12-21-1-111. Green Bay, Rodgers 22-30-1-229.
RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Higbee 4-27, Akers 3-35, Jefferson 2-32, Atwell 1-10, Powell 1-4, Skowronek 1-3. Green Bay, Doubs 5-55, Watson 4-46, A.Jones 4-36, Dillon 3-35, Cobb 3-32, Lewis 1-14, Lazard 1-7, Tonyan 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
