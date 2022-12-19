L.A. Rams066012
Green Bay3714024

First Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 34, 4:25.

Second Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 33, 10:41.

GB_Dillon 8 run (Crosby kick), 4:26.

LAR_FG Gay 55, :46.

Third Quarter

GB_Dillon 1 run (Crosby kick), 8:04.

GB_A.Jones 7 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 2:31.

LAR_Higbee 8 pass from Mayfield (kick failed), :22.

A_77,269.

LARGB
First downs1327
Total Net Yards156345
Rushes-yards17-7235-138
Passing84207
Punt Returns1-82-36
Kickoff Returns5-994-95
Interceptions Ret.1-181-0
Comp-Att-Int12-21-122-30-1
Sacked-Yards Lost5-273-22
Punts4-37.751-37.0
Fumbles-Lost1-02-1
Penalties-Yards8-764-80
Time of Possession22:4137:19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Akers 12-65, K.Williams 2-7, Powell 1-3, Mayfield 1-1, Atwell 1-(minus 4). Green Bay, A.Jones 17-90, Dillon 11-36, Taylor 4-15, Rodgers 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Mayfield 12-21-1-111. Green Bay, Rodgers 22-30-1-229.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Higbee 4-27, Akers 3-35, Jefferson 2-32, Atwell 1-10, Powell 1-4, Skowronek 1-3. Green Bay, Doubs 5-55, Watson 4-46, A.Jones 4-36, Dillon 3-35, Cobb 3-32, Lewis 1-14, Lazard 1-7, Tonyan 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

