|Green Bay
|0
|16
|3
|3
|3
|—
|25
|Cincinnati
|7
|7
|0
|8
|0
|—
|22
First Quarter
Cin_Perine 4 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 1:15. Drive: 10 plays, 51 yards, 4:58. Key Plays: Burrow 5 pass to Perine on 4th-and-3; Mixon 10 run; Burrow 10 pass to Perine. Cincinnati 7, Green Bay 0.
Second Quarter
GB_Dillon 12 pass from Aa.Rodgers (kick failed), 11:49. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:26. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 17 pass to Adams; Aa.Rodgers 34 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-12; Aa.Rodgers 14 pass to Lewis. Cincinnati 7, Green Bay 6.
GB_FG Crosby 44, 7:24. Drive: 6 plays, 36 yards, 2:20. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 13 pass to Dillon; Aa.Rodgers 24 pass to Adams. Green Bay 9, Cincinnati 7.
GB_Adams 5 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:07. Drive: 9 plays, 81 yards, 4:48. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 15 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-6; Aa.Rodgers 24 pass to Dillon; Aa.Rodgers 22 pass to Adams. Green Bay 16, Cincinnati 7.
Cin_Chase 70 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :36. Drive: 3 plays, 75 yards, 00:31. Green Bay 16, Cincinnati 14.
Third Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 44, 5:45. Drive: 12 plays, 56 yards, 7:38. Key Plays: Amos 0 interception return to Green Bay 23; Aa.Rodgers 8 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-3; Aa.Rodgers 8 pass to Tonyan on 3rd-and-4; Dillon 17 run; Aa.Rodgers 2 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-9. Green Bay 19, Cincinnati 14.
Fourth Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 22, 11:20. Drive: 7 plays, 81 yards, 3:48. Key Play: Aa.Rodgers 59 pass to Adams. Green Bay 22, Cincinnati 14.
Cin_Mixon 8 run (Higgins pass from Burrow), 3:27. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 7:53. Key Plays: B.Wilson kick return to Cincinnati 25; Perine 11 run; Burrow 10 pass to Higgins on 3rd-and-6; Burrow 2 run on 4th-and-2; Burrow 19 pass to Chase on 3rd-and-6. Green Bay 22, Cincinnati 22.
First Overtime
GB_FG Crosby 49, 1:55. Drive: 6 plays, 29 yards, 2:19. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 20 pass to Lewis; Aa.Rodgers 15 pass to Cobb on 3rd-and-16. Green Bay 25, Cincinnati 22.
A_64,195.
|GB
|Cin
|FIRST DOWNS
|21
|18
|Rushing
|4
|6
|Passing
|16
|12
|Penalty
|1
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|4-11
|5-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|2-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|466
|367
|Total Plays
|63
|65
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|5.6
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|133
|103
|Rushes
|22
|24
|Avg per rush
|6.045
|4.292
|NET YARDS PASSING
|333
|264
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-11
|3-17
|Gross-Yds passing
|344
|281
|Completed-Att.
|27-39
|26-38
|Had Intercepted
|1
|2
|Yards-Pass Play
|8.122
|6.439
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|7-6-3
|4-3-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|2-33.5
|5-38.8
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|38
|164
|Punt Returns
|2-9
|1-2
|Kickoff Returns
|1-16
|4-120
|Interceptions
|2-13
|1-42
|PENALTIES-Yds
|2-10
|2-21
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|33:59
|34:06
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, Jones 14-103, Dillon 8-30. Cincinnati, Perine 11-59, Mixon 10-33, Burrow 3-11.
PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 27-39-1-344. Cincinnati, Burrow 26-38-2-281.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, Adams 11-206, Dillon 4-49, Jones 4-6, Lewis 2-34, Cobb 2-30, Lazard 2-6, Tonyan 1-8, Hill 1-5. Cincinnati, Chase 6-159, Higgins 5-32, Boyd 4-24, Perine 4-24, Uzomah 2-16, C.Evans 2-15, D.Sample 2-9, Mixon 1-2.
PUNT RETURNS_Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 2-9. Cincinnati, Phillips 1-2.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Green Bay, Hill 1-16. Cincinnati, B.Wilson 4-120.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Green Bay, Amos 6-2-0, Campbell 5-3-0, Savage 5-1-0, King 4-1-0, Barnes 3-3-1, Clark 3-3-0, Stokes 3-1-0, Gary 2-3-0, Sullivan 2-0-0, P.Smith 1-3-1, Burks 1-1-0, Yiadom 1-0-0, Lowry 0-2-.5, Slaton 0-2-.5, Keke 0-2-0, Lancaster 0-2-0, Black 0-1-0. Cincinnati, Bates 8-1-0, Bell 8-1-0, Awuzie 5-1-0, Pratt 4-1-0, L.Wilson 3-3-0, Hilton 3-1-0, Reader 2-3-0, Hendrickson 2-2-2, B.Hill 1-3-0, Davis-Gaither 1-1-0, Apple 1-0-0, Waynes 1-0-0, Tupou 0-3-0, Hubbard 0-1-0, Ray 0-1-0, C.Sample 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Green Bay, Campbell 1-13, Amos 1-0. Cincinnati, Awuzie 1-42.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Green Bay, Crosby 51, Crosby 40, Crosby 36. Cincinnati, McPherson 57, McPherson 49.
OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.