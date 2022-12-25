Green Bay1037626
Miami10100020

First Quarter

Mia_FG J.Sanders 46, 11:10.

GB_FG Crosby 36, 9:26.

Mia_Waddle 84 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 9:08.

GB_Lewis 1 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:10.

Second Quarter

Mia_J.Wilson 1 run (J.Sanders kick), 10:52.

Mia_FG J.Sanders 34, 4:18.

GB_FG Crosby 46, :02.

Third Quarter

GB_Dillon 1 run (Crosby kick), 7:53.

Fourth Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 28, 11:45.

GB_FG Crosby 26, 2:02.

A_66,328.

GBMia
First downs1715
Total Net Yards301376
Rushes-yards25-7918-82
Passing222294
Punt Returns1-20-0
Kickoff Returns5-1527-122
Interceptions Ret.3-421-0
Comp-Att-Int24-38-116-25-3
Sacked-Yards Lost2-162-16
Punts1-46.01-46.0
Fumbles-Lost1-03-1
Penalties-Yards5-408-62
Time of Possession32:0028:00

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Dillon 11-36, A.Jones 6-25, Rodgers 7-18, Leavitt 1-0. Miami, Mostert 8-45, J.Wilson 9-37, Tagovailoa 1-0.

PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 24-38-1-238. Miami, Tagovailoa 16-25-3-310.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Watson 6-49, Lazard 5-61, Doubs 3-36, Lewis 2-32, Dillon 2-12, A.Jones 2-9, Taylor 1-17, Tonyan 1-13, Cobb 1-5, Deguara 1-4. Miami, Waddle 5-143, Hill 4-103, Sherfield 2-25, Mostert 2-4, Gesicki 1-24, Smythe 1-8, J.Wilson 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Miami, J.Sanders 48.

