First Quarter
Mia_FG J.Sanders 46, 11:10.
GB_FG Crosby 36, 9:26.
Mia_Waddle 84 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 9:08.
GB_Lewis 1 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:10.
Second Quarter
Mia_J.Wilson 1 run (J.Sanders kick), 10:52.
Mia_FG J.Sanders 34, 4:18.
GB_FG Crosby 46, :02.
Third Quarter
GB_Dillon 1 run (Crosby kick), 7:53.
Fourth Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 28, 11:45.
GB_FG Crosby 26, 2:02.
A_66,328.
|GB
|Mia
|First downs
|17
|15
|Total Net Yards
|301
|376
|Rushes-yards
|25-79
|18-82
|Passing
|222
|294
|Punt Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|5-152
|7-122
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-42
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-38-1
|16-25-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-16
|2-16
|Punts
|1-46.0
|1-46.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-40
|8-62
|Time of Possession
|32:00
|28:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, Dillon 11-36, A.Jones 6-25, Rodgers 7-18, Leavitt 1-0. Miami, Mostert 8-45, J.Wilson 9-37, Tagovailoa 1-0.
PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 24-38-1-238. Miami, Tagovailoa 16-25-3-310.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, Watson 6-49, Lazard 5-61, Doubs 3-36, Lewis 2-32, Dillon 2-12, A.Jones 2-9, Taylor 1-17, Tonyan 1-13, Cobb 1-5, Deguara 1-4. Miami, Waddle 5-143, Hill 4-103, Sherfield 2-25, Mostert 2-4, Gesicki 1-24, Smythe 1-8, J.Wilson 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Miami, J.Sanders 48.
