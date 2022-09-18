Chicago703010
Green Bay3210327

First Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 40, 8:33.

Chi_Fields 3 run (Santos kick), 4:37.

Second Quarter

GB_A.Jones 15 run (Crosby kick), 14:54.

GB_A.Jones 8 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:36.

GB_Lazard 5 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), :32.

Third Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 44, 5:11.

Fourth Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 28, 2:28.

A_78,350.

ChiGB
First downs1126
Total Net Yards228414
Rushes-yards27-18038-203
Passing48211
Punt Returns0-03-20
Kickoff Returns5-1151-24
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int7-11-119-25-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-223-23
Punts4-49.52-61.0
Fumbles-Lost1-03-1
Penalties-Yards7-503-25
Time of Possession22:4537:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 15-122, Herbert 4-38, Fields 8-20. Green Bay, A.Jones 15-132, Dillon 18-61, Aa.Rodgers 5-10.

PASSING_Chicago, Fields 7-11-1-70. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 19-25-0-234.

RECEIVING_Chicago, St. Brown 2-39, Montgomery 2-14, Griffin 1-18, Herbert 1-3, Mooney 1-(minus 4). Green Bay, Watkins 3-93, A.Jones 3-38, Cobb 3-37, Watson 3-9, Doubs 2-27, Lazard 2-13, Tonyan 2-11, Dillon 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

