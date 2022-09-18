|Chicago
|7
|0
|3
|0
|—
|10
|Green Bay
|3
|21
|0
|3
|—
|27
First Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 40, 8:33.
Chi_Fields 3 run (Santos kick), 4:37.
Second Quarter
GB_A.Jones 15 run (Crosby kick), 14:54.
GB_A.Jones 8 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:36.
GB_Lazard 5 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), :32.
Third Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 44, 5:11.
Fourth Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 28, 2:28.
A_78,350.
|Chi
|GB
|First downs
|11
|26
|Total Net Yards
|228
|414
|Rushes-yards
|27-180
|38-203
|Passing
|48
|211
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-20
|Kickoff Returns
|5-115
|1-24
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-11-1
|19-25-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-22
|3-23
|Punts
|4-49.5
|2-61.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-50
|3-25
|Time of Possession
|22:45
|37:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 15-122, Herbert 4-38, Fields 8-20. Green Bay, A.Jones 15-132, Dillon 18-61, Aa.Rodgers 5-10.
PASSING_Chicago, Fields 7-11-1-70. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 19-25-0-234.
RECEIVING_Chicago, St. Brown 2-39, Montgomery 2-14, Griffin 1-18, Herbert 1-3, Mooney 1-(minus 4). Green Bay, Watkins 3-93, A.Jones 3-38, Cobb 3-37, Watson 3-9, Doubs 2-27, Lazard 2-13, Tonyan 2-11, Dillon 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
