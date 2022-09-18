|Chicago
|7
|0
|3
|0
|—
|10
|Green Bay
|3
|21
|0
|3
|—
|27
First Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 40, 8:33. Drive: 14 plays, 53 yards, 6:27. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 14 pass to Watkins; Aa.Rodgers 8 pass to Lazard on 3rd-and-7; Aa.Rodgers 15 pass to A.Jones on 3rd-and-10. Green Bay 3, Chicago 0.
Chi_Fields 3 run (Santos kick), 4:37. Drive: 8 plays, 71 yards, 3:56. Key Plays: Ebner kick return to Chicago 29; Montgomery 12 run; Fields 30 pass to St. Brown; Montgomery 13 run. Chicago 7, Green Bay 3.
Second Quarter
GB_A.Jones 15 run (Crosby kick), 14:54. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:43. Key Play: Aa.Rodgers 24 pass to Watkins. Green Bay 10, Chicago 7.
GB_A.Jones 8 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:36. Drive: 9 plays, 54 yards, 5:35. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 20 pass to Doubs; Aa.Rodgers 9 pass to Cobb on 3rd-and-8. Green Bay 17, Chicago 7.
GB_Lazard 5 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), :32. Drive: 7 plays, 67 yards, 2:38. Key Plays: A.Jones 14 run; Aa.Rodgers 15 pass to A.Jones; Aa.Rodgers 20 pass to Cobb. Green Bay 24, Chicago 7.
Third Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 44, 5:11. Drive: 7 plays, 43 yards, 4:02. Key Plays: Montgomery 11 run; Fields 18 pass to Griffin. Green Bay 24, Chicago 10.
Fourth Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 28, 2:28. Drive: 10 plays, 89 yards, 5:39. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 4 run on 3rd-and-2; Aa.Rodgers 55 pass to Watkins; A.Jones 18 run; Aa.Rodgers 6 pass to Dillon on 3rd-and-12. Green Bay 27, Chicago 10.
A_78,350.
|Chi
|GB
|FIRST DOWNS
|11
|26
|Rushing
|9
|13
|Passing
|2
|10
|Penalty
|0
|3
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|1-7
|5-9
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-1
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|228
|414
|Total Plays
|41
|66
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.3
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|180
|203
|Rushes
|27
|38
|Avg per rush
|6.667
|5.342
|NET YARDS PASSING
|48
|211
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-22
|3-23
|Gross-Yds passing
|70
|234
|Completed-Att.
|7-11
|19-25
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|3.429
|7.536
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|3-3-2
|6-5-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-49.5
|2-61.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|115
|44
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-20
|Kickoff Returns
|5-115
|1-24
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|7-50
|3-25
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|22:45
|37:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 15-122, Herbert 4-38, Fields 8-20. Green Bay, A.Jones 15-132, Dillon 18-61, Aa.Rodgers 5-10.
PASSING_Chicago, Fields 7-11-1-70. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 19-25-0-234.
RECEIVING_Chicago, St. Brown 2-39, Montgomery 2-14, Griffin 1-18, Herbert 1-3, Mooney 1-(minus 4). Green Bay, Watkins 3-93, A.Jones 3-38, Cobb 3-37, Watson 3-9, Doubs 2-27, Lazard 2-13, Tonyan 2-11, Dillon 1-6.
PUNT RETURNS_Chicago, None. Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 3-20.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Chicago, Ebner 4-98, Smith-Marsette 1-17. Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 1-24.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Chicago, Morrow 7-4-0, Brisker 7-3-0, E.Jackson 6-3-0, Smith 5-6-0, Ju.Jones 5-3-0, Gordon 3-3-0, Muhammad 3-0-0, Gipson 2-2-2, Quinn 2-0-1, Blackson 1-1-0, Jonathan 1-1-0, Pennel 1-0-0, Watts 1-0-0, Adams 0-2-0, Vildor 0-1-0. Green Bay, Savage 6-0-0, Smith 4-3-2, Lowry 4-1-0, Amos 3-2-0, Q.Walker 3-2-0, Campbell 2-2-0, Alexander 2-1-0, Reed 2-1-0, Gary 2-0-1, Douglas 2-0-0, Stokes 1-1-0, Clark 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Chicago, None. Green Bay, Alexander 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steve Woods, HL Jim Mello, LJ Tripp Sutter, FJ Jeff Shears, SJ Jeff Lamberth, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Kevin Stine.
