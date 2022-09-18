Chicago703010
Green Bay3210327

First Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 40, 8:33. Drive: 14 plays, 53 yards, 6:27. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 14 pass to Watkins; Aa.Rodgers 8 pass to Lazard on 3rd-and-7; Aa.Rodgers 15 pass to A.Jones on 3rd-and-10. Green Bay 3, Chicago 0.

Chi_Fields 3 run (Santos kick), 4:37. Drive: 8 plays, 71 yards, 3:56. Key Plays: Ebner kick return to Chicago 29; Montgomery 12 run; Fields 30 pass to St. Brown; Montgomery 13 run. Chicago 7, Green Bay 3.

Second Quarter

GB_A.Jones 15 run (Crosby kick), 14:54. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:43. Key Play: Aa.Rodgers 24 pass to Watkins. Green Bay 10, Chicago 7.

GB_A.Jones 8 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:36. Drive: 9 plays, 54 yards, 5:35. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 20 pass to Doubs; Aa.Rodgers 9 pass to Cobb on 3rd-and-8. Green Bay 17, Chicago 7.

GB_Lazard 5 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), :32. Drive: 7 plays, 67 yards, 2:38. Key Plays: A.Jones 14 run; Aa.Rodgers 15 pass to A.Jones; Aa.Rodgers 20 pass to Cobb. Green Bay 24, Chicago 7.

Third Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 44, 5:11. Drive: 7 plays, 43 yards, 4:02. Key Plays: Montgomery 11 run; Fields 18 pass to Griffin. Green Bay 24, Chicago 10.

Fourth Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 28, 2:28. Drive: 10 plays, 89 yards, 5:39. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 4 run on 3rd-and-2; Aa.Rodgers 55 pass to Watkins; A.Jones 18 run; Aa.Rodgers 6 pass to Dillon on 3rd-and-12. Green Bay 27, Chicago 10.

A_78,350.

ChiGB
FIRST DOWNS1126
Rushing913
Passing210
Penalty03
THIRD DOWN EFF1-75-9
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-10-0
TOTAL NET YARDS228414
Total Plays4166
Avg Gain5.66.3
NET YARDS RUSHING180203
Rushes2738
Avg per rush6.6675.342
NET YARDS PASSING48211
Sacked-Yds lost3-223-23
Gross-Yds passing70234
Completed-Att.7-1119-25
Had Intercepted10
Yards-Pass Play3.4297.536
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB3-3-26-5-1
PUNTS-Avg.4-49.52-61.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE11544
Punt Returns0-03-20
Kickoff Returns5-1151-24
Interceptions0-01-0
PENALTIES-Yds7-503-25
FUMBLES-Lost1-03-1
TIME OF POSSESSION22:4537:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 15-122, Herbert 4-38, Fields 8-20. Green Bay, A.Jones 15-132, Dillon 18-61, Aa.Rodgers 5-10.

PASSING_Chicago, Fields 7-11-1-70. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 19-25-0-234.

RECEIVING_Chicago, St. Brown 2-39, Montgomery 2-14, Griffin 1-18, Herbert 1-3, Mooney 1-(minus 4). Green Bay, Watkins 3-93, A.Jones 3-38, Cobb 3-37, Watson 3-9, Doubs 2-27, Lazard 2-13, Tonyan 2-11, Dillon 1-6.

PUNT RETURNS_Chicago, None. Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 3-20.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Chicago, Ebner 4-98, Smith-Marsette 1-17. Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 1-24.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Chicago, Morrow 7-4-0, Brisker 7-3-0, E.Jackson 6-3-0, Smith 5-6-0, Ju.Jones 5-3-0, Gordon 3-3-0, Muhammad 3-0-0, Gipson 2-2-2, Quinn 2-0-1, Blackson 1-1-0, Jonathan 1-1-0, Pennel 1-0-0, Watts 1-0-0, Adams 0-2-0, Vildor 0-1-0. Green Bay, Savage 6-0-0, Smith 4-3-2, Lowry 4-1-0, Amos 3-2-0, Q.Walker 3-2-0, Campbell 2-2-0, Alexander 2-1-0, Reed 2-1-0, Gary 2-0-1, Douglas 2-0-0, Stokes 1-1-0, Clark 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Chicago, None. Green Bay, Alexander 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steve Woods, HL Jim Mello, LJ Tripp Sutter, FJ Jeff Shears, SJ Jeff Lamberth, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Kevin Stine.

