|New England
|3
|7
|7
|7
|0
|—
|24
|Green Bay
|0
|7
|10
|7
|3
|—
|27
First Quarter
NE_FG Folk 37, 9:45.
Second Quarter
GB_Watson 15 run (Crosby kick), 13:00.
NE_Ja.Jones 40 interception return (Folk kick), :13.
Third Quarter
GB_Tonyan 20 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 9:20.
NE_Parker 25 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 4:52.
GB_FG Crosby 38, :05.
Fourth Quarter
NE_D.Harris 5 run (Folk kick), 11:14.
GB_Doubs 13 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 6:14.
First Overtime
GB_FG Crosby 31, :00.
A_78,317.
|NE
|GB
|First downs
|17
|24
|Total Net Yards
|271
|443
|Rushes-yards
|33-167
|35-199
|Passing
|104
|244
|Punt Returns
|2-49
|2-11
|Kickoff Returns
|4-111
|3-66
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-40
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-21-0
|21-35-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-32
|1-7
|Punts
|7-44.857
|5-42.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-75
|4-40
|Time of Possession
|33:11
|36:49
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New England, D.Harris 18-86, Stevenson 14-66, Bourne 1-15. Green Bay, A.Jones 16-110, Dillon 17-73, Watson 1-15, Aa.Rodgers 1-1.
PASSING_New England, Zappe 10-15-0-99, Hoyer 5-6-0-37. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 21-35-1-251.
RECEIVING_New England, Stevenson 4-23, Agholor 3-46, Parker 2-24, Bourne 2-23, Henry 2-13, Humphrey 1-9, D.Harris 1-(minus 2). Green Bay, Lazard 6-116, Doubs 5-47, Cobb 3-42, A.Jones 3-5, Tonyan 2-22, Dillon 1-11, Watson 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
