New England3777024
Green Bay07107327

First Quarter

NE_FG Folk 37, 9:45.

Second Quarter

GB_Watson 15 run (Crosby kick), 13:00.

NE_Ja.Jones 40 interception return (Folk kick), :13.

Third Quarter

GB_Tonyan 20 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 9:20.

NE_Parker 25 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 4:52.

GB_FG Crosby 38, :05.

Fourth Quarter

NE_D.Harris 5 run (Folk kick), 11:14.

GB_Doubs 13 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 6:14.

First Overtime

GB_FG Crosby 31, :00.

A_78,317.

NEGB
First downs1724
Total Net Yards271443
Rushes-yards33-16735-199
Passing104244
Punt Returns2-492-11
Kickoff Returns4-1113-66
Interceptions Ret.1-400-0
Comp-Att-Int15-21-021-35-1
Sacked-Yards Lost4-321-7
Punts7-44.8575-42.0
Fumbles-Lost1-12-1
Penalties-Yards7-754-40
Time of Possession33:1136:49

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, D.Harris 18-86, Stevenson 14-66, Bourne 1-15. Green Bay, A.Jones 16-110, Dillon 17-73, Watson 1-15, Aa.Rodgers 1-1.

PASSING_New England, Zappe 10-15-0-99, Hoyer 5-6-0-37. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 21-35-1-251.

RECEIVING_New England, Stevenson 4-23, Agholor 3-46, Parker 2-24, Bourne 2-23, Henry 2-13, Humphrey 1-9, D.Harris 1-(minus 2). Green Bay, Lazard 6-116, Doubs 5-47, Cobb 3-42, A.Jones 3-5, Tonyan 2-22, Dillon 1-11, Watson 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

