Pittsburgh730717
Green Bay01710027

First Quarter

Pit_D.Johnson 45 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 10:04.

Second Quarter

GB_Aa.Rodgers 4 run (Crosby kick), 13:22.

GB_Cobb 23 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 10:55.

Pit_FG Boswell 52, 5:41.

GB_FG Crosby 26, :05.

Third Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 29, 9:31.

GB_Cobb 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:46.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_Harris 1 run (Boswell kick), 4:04.

A_78,281.

PitGB
First downs1723
Total Net Yards282367
Rushes-yards16-6233-131
Passing220236
Punt Returns1-141-0
Kickoff Returns3-993-47
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int26-40-120-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-123-12
Punts3-34.03-46.0
Fumbles-Lost1-11-1
Penalties-Yards5-343-25
Time of Possession25:1934:41

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 15-62, Snell 1-0. Green Bay, Dillon 15-81, Jones 15-48, Aa.Rodgers 3-2.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 26-40-1-232. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 20-36-0-248.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 9-92, Harris 6-29, Washington 4-69, Smith-Schuster 2-11, Ebron 2-8, Freiermuth 1-11, Gentry 1-10, McCloud 1-2. Green Bay, Adams 6-64, Cobb 5-69, Jones 3-51, Lazard 2-33, Tonyan 2-8, Dillon 1-16, Lewis 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

