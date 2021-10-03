|Pittsburgh
|7
|3
|0
|7
|—
|17
|Green Bay
|0
|17
|10
|0
|—
|27
First Quarter
Pit_D.Johnson 45 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 10:04.
Second Quarter
GB_Aa.Rodgers 4 run (Crosby kick), 13:22.
GB_Cobb 23 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 10:55.
Pit_FG Boswell 52, 5:41.
GB_FG Crosby 26, :05.
Third Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 29, 9:31.
GB_Cobb 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:46.
Fourth Quarter
Pit_Harris 1 run (Boswell kick), 4:04.
A_78,281.
|Pit
|GB
|First downs
|17
|23
|Total Net Yards
|282
|367
|Rushes-yards
|16-62
|33-131
|Passing
|220
|236
|Punt Returns
|1-14
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-99
|3-47
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-40-1
|20-36-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-12
|3-12
|Punts
|3-34.0
|3-46.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-34
|3-25
|Time of Possession
|25:19
|34:41
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 15-62, Snell 1-0. Green Bay, Dillon 15-81, Jones 15-48, Aa.Rodgers 3-2.
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 26-40-1-232. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 20-36-0-248.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 9-92, Harris 6-29, Washington 4-69, Smith-Schuster 2-11, Ebron 2-8, Freiermuth 1-11, Gentry 1-10, McCloud 1-2. Green Bay, Adams 6-64, Cobb 5-69, Jones 3-51, Lazard 2-33, Tonyan 2-8, Dillon 1-16, Lewis 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.