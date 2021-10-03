Pittsburgh730717
Green Bay01710027

First Quarter

Pit_D.Johnson 45 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 10:04. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:56. Key Plays: Harris 10 run; Harris 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Pittsburgh 7, Green Bay 0.

Second Quarter

GB_Aa.Rodgers 4 run (Crosby kick), 13:22. Drive: 13 plays, 64 yards, 4:51. Key Plays: Dillon 3 run on 3rd-and-3; Aa.Rodgers 16 pass to Dillon; Aa.Rodgers 8 pass to Cobb on 3rd-and-6; Aa.Rodgers 12 pass to Cobb on 3rd-and-4. Pittsburgh 7, Green Bay 7.

GB_Cobb 23 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 10:55. Drive: 4 plays, 23 yards, 1:33. Green Bay 14, Pittsburgh 7.

Pit_FG Boswell 52, 5:41. Drive: 11 plays, 41 yards, 5:14. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 10 pass to Gentry; Roethlisberger 4 pass to Ebron on 3rd-and-2; Roethlisberger 17 pass to Washington. Green Bay 14, Pittsburgh 10.

GB_FG Crosby 26, :05. Drive: 14 plays, 76 yards, 5:36. Key Plays: Hill kick return to Green Bay 16; Jones 15 run; Aa.Rodgers 19 pass to Jones; Aa.Rodgers 10 pass to Adams. Green Bay 17, Pittsburgh 10.

Third Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 29, 9:31. Drive: 13 plays, 64 yards, 5:29. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 25 pass to Cobb on 3rd-and-7; Dillon 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Aa.Rodgers 26 pass to Jones. Green Bay 20, Pittsburgh 10.

GB_Cobb 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:46. Drive: 4 plays, 40 yards, 2:15. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 11 pass to Adams; Dillon 25 run. Green Bay 27, Pittsburgh 10.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_Harris 1 run (Boswell kick), 4:04. Drive: 8 plays, 65 yards, 2:53. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 10 pass to D.Johnson; Roethlisberger 30 pass to Washington. Green Bay 27, Pittsburgh 17.

A_78,281.

PitGB
FIRST DOWNS1723
Rushing59
Passing1113
Penalty11
THIRD DOWN EFF4-119-15
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-20-1
TOTAL NET YARDS282367
Total Plays5872
Avg Gain4.95.1
NET YARDS RUSHING62131
Rushes1633
Avg per rush3.8753.97
NET YARDS PASSING220236
Sacked-Yds lost2-123-12
Gross-Yds passing232248
Completed-Att.26-4020-36
Had Intercepted10
Yards-Pass Play5.2386.051
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-2-16-6-3
PUNTS-Avg.3-34.03-46.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE11347
Punt Returns1-141-0
Kickoff Returns3-993-47
Interceptions0-01-0
PENALTIES-Yds5-343-25
FUMBLES-Lost1-11-1
TIME OF POSSESSION25:1934:41

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 15-62, Snell 1-0. Green Bay, Dillon 15-81, Jones 15-48, Aa.Rodgers 3-2.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 26-40-1-232. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 20-36-0-248.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 9-92, Harris 6-29, Washington 4-69, Smith-Schuster 2-11, Ebron 2-8, Freiermuth 1-11, Gentry 1-10, McCloud 1-2. Green Bay, Adams 6-64, Cobb 5-69, Jones 3-51, Lazard 2-33, Tonyan 2-8, Dillon 1-16, Lewis 1-7.

PUNT RETURNS_Pittsburgh, McCloud 1-14. Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 1-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Pittsburgh, McCloud 3-99. Green Bay, Hill 2-37, Jones 1-10.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick 6-2-0, Te.Edmunds 6-1-0, Heyward 5-3-0, Schobert 5-3-0, Bush 5-1-1, Wormley 4-0-0, T.Watt 3-1-2, Maulet 3-0-0, Haden 2-3-0, Highsmith 2-3-0, Buggs 1-1-0, Ingram 1-0-0, Pierre 1-0-0, Sutton 1-0-0, Mondeaux 0-1-0. Green Bay, Stokes 8-0-0, Campbell 5-4-0, Gary 4-2-1, Burks 3-3-0, Amos 3-2-0, Sullivan 2-1-0, Yiadom 2-1-0, Lowry 2-0-0, Clark 1-3-0, Keke 1-0-1, Garvin 1-0-0, Jean-Charles 1-0-0, Rivers 1-0-0, Savage 1-0-0, Summers 1-0-0, Slaton 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Pittsburgh, None. Green Bay, Stokes 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Ramon George, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Mike Weatherford, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.

