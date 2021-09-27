Green Bay10701330
San Francisco0771428

First Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 54, 10:06.

GB_Adams 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:19.

Second Quarter

GB_A.Jones 3 run (Crosby kick), 1:02.

SF_Lance 1 run (Gould kick), :00.

Third Quarter

SF_Aiyuk 8 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 7:41.

Fourth Quarter

GB_Valdes-Scantling 12 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 13:27.

SF_Sermon 1 run (Gould kick), 7:48.

GB_FG Crosby 38, 2:39.

SF_Juszczyk 12 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), :37.

GB_FG Crosby 51, :00.

A_69,853.

GBSF
First downs2126
Total Net Yards353298
Rushes-yards25-10021-67
Passing253231
Punt Returns1-62-23
Kickoff Returns1-213-104
Interceptions Ret.1-300-0
Comp-Att-Int23-33-025-40-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-84-26
Punts3-54.6674-53.25
Fumbles-Lost1-02-1
Penalties-Yards7-874-86
Time of Possession30:0829:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Jones 19-82, Dillon 6-18. San Francisco, Sermon 10-31, Juszczyk 5-14, Kittle 1-9, Aiyuk 1-8, Garoppolo 1-4, Lance 1-1, Samuel 2-0.

PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 23-33-0-261. San Francisco, Garoppolo 25-40-1-257.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Adams 12-132, Valdes-Scantling 3-59, Jones 2-14, Dillon 2-8, Lazard 1-42, Tonyan 1-6, Deguara 1-4, Aa.Rodgers 1-(minus 4). San Francisco, Kittle 7-92, Samuel 5-52, Aiyuk 4-37, Juszczyk 4-37, Sanu 3-36, Sermon 2-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

