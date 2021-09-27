|Green Bay
|10
|7
|0
|13
|—
|30
|San Francisco
|0
|7
|7
|14
|—
|28
First Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 54, 10:06.
GB_Adams 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:19.
Second Quarter
GB_A.Jones 3 run (Crosby kick), 1:02.
SF_Lance 1 run (Gould kick), :00.
Third Quarter
SF_Aiyuk 8 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 7:41.
Fourth Quarter
GB_Valdes-Scantling 12 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 13:27.
SF_Sermon 1 run (Gould kick), 7:48.
GB_FG Crosby 38, 2:39.
SF_Juszczyk 12 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), :37.
GB_FG Crosby 51, :00.
A_69,853.
|GB
|SF
|First downs
|21
|26
|Total Net Yards
|353
|298
|Rushes-yards
|25-100
|21-67
|Passing
|253
|231
|Punt Returns
|1-6
|2-23
|Kickoff Returns
|1-21
|3-104
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-30
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-33-0
|25-40-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|4-26
|Punts
|3-54.667
|4-53.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-87
|4-86
|Time of Possession
|30:08
|29:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, Jones 19-82, Dillon 6-18. San Francisco, Sermon 10-31, Juszczyk 5-14, Kittle 1-9, Aiyuk 1-8, Garoppolo 1-4, Lance 1-1, Samuel 2-0.
PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 23-33-0-261. San Francisco, Garoppolo 25-40-1-257.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, Adams 12-132, Valdes-Scantling 3-59, Jones 2-14, Dillon 2-8, Lazard 1-42, Tonyan 1-6, Deguara 1-4, Aa.Rodgers 1-(minus 4). San Francisco, Kittle 7-92, Samuel 5-52, Aiyuk 4-37, Juszczyk 4-37, Sanu 3-36, Sermon 2-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.