Minnesota037010
Green Bay31710737

First Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 35, 11:48. Drive: 10 plays, 58 yards, 3:12. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 19 pass to Adams; Aa.Rodgers 30 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-3. Green Bay 3, Minnesota 0.

Second Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 36, 9:11. Drive: 8 plays, 61 yards, 4:18. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 12 pass to A.Jones; Aa.Rodgers 13 pass to Lazard; A.Jones 28 run. Green Bay 6, Minnesota 0.

GB_Lazard 20 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:11. Drive: 6 plays, 66 yards, 3:21. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 15 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-1; Aa.Rodgers 17 pass to Lazard. Green Bay 13, Minnesota 0.

GB_Adams 11 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:05. Drive: 6 plays, 64 yards, 1:03. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 19 pass to Adams; Aa.Rodgers 17 pass to Adams. Green Bay 20, Minnesota 0.

Min_FG Joseph 51, :00. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 1:05. Key Plays: Mannion 7 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-4; Mannion 16 pass to Jefferson; Mannion 11 run. Green Bay 20, Minnesota 3.

Third Quarter

GB_Dillon 4 run (Crosby kick), 9:28. Drive: 7 plays, 37 yards, 3:51. Key Play: Dillon 3 run on 3rd-and-2. Green Bay 27, Minnesota 3.

GB_FG Crosby 37, 3:22. Drive: 8 plays, 32 yards, 3:48. Key Play: Aa.Rodgers 13 pass to Adams. Green Bay 30, Minnesota 3.

Min_Osborn 14 pass from Mannion (Joseph kick), :00. Drive: 9 plays, 65 yards, 3:22. Key Plays: Nwangwu kick return to Minnesota 35; Mannion 11 pass to Jefferson; Mannion 10 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-11; Mannion 3 run on 4th-and-1; Mannion 21 pass to Bradbury. Green Bay 30, Minnesota 10.

Fourth Quarter

GB_Dillon 7 run (Crosby kick), 8:41. Drive: 12 plays, 70 yards, 6:19. Key Plays: St. Brown kick return to Green Bay 30; Aa.Rodgers 11 pass to Dillon; Aa.Rodgers 14 pass to St. Brown; Aa.Rodgers 5 run on 3rd-and-3. Green Bay 37, Minnesota 10.

A_77,832.

MinGB
FIRST DOWNS1129
Rushing211
Passing817
Penalty11
THIRD DOWN EFF2-127-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-40-1
TOTAL NET YARDS206481
Total Plays5274
Avg Gain4.06.5
NET YARDS RUSHING27174
Rushes1132
Avg per rush2.4555.438
NET YARDS PASSING179307
Sacked-Yds lost2-150-0
Gross-Yds passing194307
Completed-Att.24-3931-42
Had Intercepted00
Yards-Pass Play4.3667.31
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB2-1-18-7-5
PUNTS-Avg.6-49.3332-31.5
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE8650
Punt Returns0-03-33
Kickoff Returns3-861-17
Interceptions0-00-0
PENALTIES-Yds3-231-5
FUMBLES-Lost0-00-0
TIME OF POSSESSION21:2738:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Mannion 2-14, Cook 9-13. Green Bay, Jones 8-76, Dillon 14-63, P.Taylor 6-18, Love 2-9, Aa.Rodgers 2-8.

PASSING_Minnesota, Mannion 22-36-0-189, Mond 2-3-0-5. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 29-38-0-288, Love 2-4-0-19.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Jefferson 6-58, Conklin 5-47, Mattison 4-13, Osborn 3-50, Cook 3-0, Bradbury 1-21, Westbrook 1-4, Ham 1-1. Green Bay, Adams 11-136, Lazard 6-72, Jones 5-30, Dillon 2-20, Deguara 2-11, T.Davis 2-9, St. Brown 1-14, Winfree 1-12, Valdes-Scantling 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS_Minnesota, None. Green Bay, Moore 3-33.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Minnesota, Nwangwu 3-86. Green Bay, St. Brown 1-17.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Minnesota, Woods 7-1-0, Kendricks 6-3-0, Barr 5-4-0, H.Smith 5-3-0, Boyd 5-1-0, Willekes 3-2-0, J.Lynch 3-1-0, Peterson 3-1-0, Ty.Smith 3-0-0, Alexander 2-2-0, Richardson 2-1-0, B.Lynch 2-0-0, Wonnum 2-0-0, Watts 1-5-0, Tomlinson 1-0-0, Bynum 0-2-0. Green Bay, Campbell 7-1-0, Sullivan 4-0-0, Barnes 3-2-0, P.Smith 3-1-1, Amos 3-1-0, Stokes 3-1-0, Gary 2-0-1, King 2-0-0, Douglas 1-1-0, Lancaster 1-1-0, Anderson 1-0-0, Clark 1-0-0, Jean-Charles 1-0-0, Yiadom 1-0-0, Burks 0-1-0, Lowry 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Minnesota, None. Green Bay, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Clay Martin, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Maia Chaka, FJ James Coleman, SJ Don Willard, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Brian Matoren.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

