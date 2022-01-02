|Minnesota
First Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 35, 11:48. Drive: 10 plays, 58 yards, 3:12. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 19 pass to Adams; Aa.Rodgers 30 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-3. Green Bay 3, Minnesota 0.
Second Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 36, 9:11. Drive: 8 plays, 61 yards, 4:18. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 12 pass to A.Jones; Aa.Rodgers 13 pass to Lazard; A.Jones 28 run. Green Bay 6, Minnesota 0.
GB_Lazard 20 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:11. Drive: 6 plays, 66 yards, 3:21. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 15 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-1; Aa.Rodgers 17 pass to Lazard. Green Bay 13, Minnesota 0.
GB_Adams 11 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:05. Drive: 6 plays, 64 yards, 1:03. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 19 pass to Adams; Aa.Rodgers 17 pass to Adams. Green Bay 20, Minnesota 0.
Min_FG Joseph 51, :00. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 1:05. Key Plays: Mannion 7 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-4; Mannion 16 pass to Jefferson; Mannion 11 run. Green Bay 20, Minnesota 3.
Third Quarter
GB_Dillon 4 run (Crosby kick), 9:28. Drive: 7 plays, 37 yards, 3:51. Key Play: Dillon 3 run on 3rd-and-2. Green Bay 27, Minnesota 3.
GB_FG Crosby 37, 3:22. Drive: 8 plays, 32 yards, 3:48. Key Play: Aa.Rodgers 13 pass to Adams. Green Bay 30, Minnesota 3.
Min_Osborn 14 pass from Mannion (Joseph kick), :00. Drive: 9 plays, 65 yards, 3:22. Key Plays: Nwangwu kick return to Minnesota 35; Mannion 11 pass to Jefferson; Mannion 10 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-11; Mannion 3 run on 4th-and-1; Mannion 21 pass to Bradbury. Green Bay 30, Minnesota 10.
Fourth Quarter
GB_Dillon 7 run (Crosby kick), 8:41. Drive: 12 plays, 70 yards, 6:19. Key Plays: St. Brown kick return to Green Bay 30; Aa.Rodgers 11 pass to Dillon; Aa.Rodgers 14 pass to St. Brown; Aa.Rodgers 5 run on 3rd-and-3. Green Bay 37, Minnesota 10.
A_77,832.
|Min
|GB
|FIRST DOWNS
|11
|29
|Rushing
|2
|11
|Passing
|8
|17
|Penalty
|1
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|2-12
|7-13
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-4
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|206
|481
|Total Plays
|52
|74
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|6.5
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|27
|174
|Rushes
|11
|32
|Avg per rush
|2.455
|5.438
|NET YARDS PASSING
|179
|307
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-15
|0-0
|Gross-Yds passing
|194
|307
|Completed-Att.
|24-39
|31-42
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.366
|7.31
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|2-1-1
|8-7-5
|PUNTS-Avg.
|6-49.333
|2-31.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|86
|50
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-33
|Kickoff Returns
|3-86
|1-17
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|3-23
|1-5
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|21:27
|38:33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Mannion 2-14, Cook 9-13. Green Bay, Jones 8-76, Dillon 14-63, P.Taylor 6-18, Love 2-9, Aa.Rodgers 2-8.
PASSING_Minnesota, Mannion 22-36-0-189, Mond 2-3-0-5. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 29-38-0-288, Love 2-4-0-19.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Jefferson 6-58, Conklin 5-47, Mattison 4-13, Osborn 3-50, Cook 3-0, Bradbury 1-21, Westbrook 1-4, Ham 1-1. Green Bay, Adams 11-136, Lazard 6-72, Jones 5-30, Dillon 2-20, Deguara 2-11, T.Davis 2-9, St. Brown 1-14, Winfree 1-12, Valdes-Scantling 1-3.
PUNT RETURNS_Minnesota, None. Green Bay, Moore 3-33.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Minnesota, Nwangwu 3-86. Green Bay, St. Brown 1-17.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Minnesota, Woods 7-1-0, Kendricks 6-3-0, Barr 5-4-0, H.Smith 5-3-0, Boyd 5-1-0, Willekes 3-2-0, J.Lynch 3-1-0, Peterson 3-1-0, Ty.Smith 3-0-0, Alexander 2-2-0, Richardson 2-1-0, B.Lynch 2-0-0, Wonnum 2-0-0, Watts 1-5-0, Tomlinson 1-0-0, Bynum 0-2-0. Green Bay, Campbell 7-1-0, Sullivan 4-0-0, Barnes 3-2-0, P.Smith 3-1-1, Amos 3-1-0, Stokes 3-1-0, Gary 2-0-1, King 2-0-0, Douglas 1-1-0, Lancaster 1-1-0, Anderson 1-0-0, Clark 1-0-0, Jean-Charles 1-0-0, Yiadom 1-0-0, Burks 0-1-0, Lowry 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Minnesota, None. Green Bay, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Clay Martin, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Maia Chaka, FJ James Coleman, SJ Don Willard, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Brian Matoren.