|Green Bay
|7
|3
|14
|14
|—
|38
|Chicago
|3
|3
|8
|6
|—
|20
First Quarter
GB_Doubs 8 pass from Love (A.Carlson kick), 6:08. Drive: 11 plays, 40 yards, 5:23. Key Plays: Love 13 pass to Doubs on 3rd-and-13; A.Jones 7 run on 3rd-and-2. Green Bay 7, Chicago 0.
Chi_FG Santos 47, 2:04. Drive: 8 plays, 38 yards, 4:04. Key Plays: Scott kick return to Chicago 34; Fields 23 pass to Mooney; Fields 14 pass to Herbert. Green Bay 7, Chicago 3.
Second Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 29, 9:00. Drive: 12 plays, 52 yards, 6:32. Key Plays: Fields 10 run on 3rd-and-7; Foreman 11 run; Fields 11 pass to Moore; Fields 14 pass to Moore. Green Bay 7, Chicago 6.
GB_FG A.Carlson 52, :00. Drive: 6 plays, 22 yards, 1:12. Key Play: Love 30 pass to Reed on 3rd-and-10. Green Bay 10, Chicago 6.
Third Quarter
GB_A.Jones 1 run (A.Carlson kick), 10:19. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:41. Key Plays: Love 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Love 51 pass to A.Jones. Green Bay 17, Chicago 6.
GB_A.Jones 35 pass from Love (A.Carlson kick), 6:26. Drive: 4 plays, 42 yards, 1:39. Key Play: Love 9 run on 3rd-and-12. Green Bay 24, Chicago 6.
Chi_Mooney 20 pass from Fields (Herbert run), :59. Drive: 6 plays, 65 yards, 2:23. Key Plays: Fields 14 pass to Mooney; R.Johnson 11 run. Green Bay 24, Chicago 14.
Fourth Quarter
GB_Doubs 4 pass from Love (A.Carlson kick), 13:30. Drive: 6 plays, 61 yards, 2:29. Key Plays: Nixon kick return to Green Bay 39; Love 18 pass to Reed on 3rd-and-8; Love 37 pass to Musgrave. Green Bay 31, Chicago 14.
GB_Q.Walker 37 interception return (A.Carlson kick), 12:36. Green Bay 38, Chicago 14.
Chi_R.Johnson 2 run (pass failed), 2:54. Drive: 14 plays, 64 yards, 3:24. Key Plays: Fields 15 pass to Kmet; Foreman 9 run on 3rd-and-2; Fields 5 pass to R.Johnson on 3rd-and-10; Fields 6 pass to R.Johnson on 4th-and-5. Green Bay 38, Chicago 20.
A_62,456.
|GB
|Chi
|FIRST DOWNS
|15
|22
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|10
|12
|Penalty
|0
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|9-16
|3-13
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-2
|1-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|329
|311
|Total Plays
|60
|70
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|4.4
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|92
|122
|Rushes
|32
|29
|Avg per rush
|2.875
|4.207
|NET YARDS PASSING
|237
|189
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-8
|4-27
|Gross-Yds passing
|245
|216
|Completed-Att.
|15-27
|24-37
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|8.464
|4.61
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-3-2
|5-4-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-49.8
|4-53.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|146
|100
|Punt Returns
|3-54
|2-16
|Kickoff Returns
|2-55
|4-84
|Interceptions
|1-37
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|9-90
|7-61
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|29:17
|30:43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 9-41, Taylor 5-22, Dillon 13-19, Love 3-12, Clifford 1-0, Reed 1-(minus 2). Chicago, Fields 9-59, Herbert 9-27, R.Johnson 5-20, Foreman 5-16, Kmet 1-0.
PASSING_Green Bay, Love 15-27-0-245. Chicago, Fields 24-37-1-216.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, Doubs 4-26, Musgrave 3-50, A.Jones 2-86, Reed 2-48, Toure 2-18, Dillon 2-17. Chicago, R.Johnson 6-35, Kmet 5-44, Mooney 4-53, Herbert 3-37, Moore 2-25, Scott 2-14, Foreman 2-8.
PUNT RETURNS_Green Bay, Reed 3-54. Chicago, Taylor 2-16.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Green Bay, Nixon 2-55. Chicago, Scott 4-84.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Green Bay, Douglas 6-2-0, Nixon 6-1-0, Savage 5-5-0, Campbell 4-3-0, Smith 4-1-0, Alexander 3-0-0, Wyatt 2-1-1.5, McDuffie 2-1-0, Van Ness 2-0-1, Owens 2-0-0, Valentine 2-0-0, Q.Walker 1-3-0, Brooks 1-0-1, Enagbare 1-0-0, Gaines 1-0-0, Leavitt 1-0-0, Wooden 1-0-0, R.Ford 0-4-0, Clark 0-2-.5, Hollins 0-2-0, Er.Wilson 0-2-0, Slaton 0-1-0. Chicago, Edmunds 7-1-0, Edwards 6-8-0, Stevenson 4-1-0, Brisker 3-4-0, Ngakoue 3-1-1, Jackson 2-2-0, J.Johnson 2-1-0, Sanborn 2-1-0, Walker 2-0-0, Gordon 1-0-0, Green 1-0-0, Robinson 1-0-0, Billings 0-2-0, Blackwell 0-1-0, Dexter 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Green Bay, Q.Walker 1-37. Chicago, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steve Woods, HL Jim Mello, LJ Tripp Sutter, FJ Jeff Shears, SJ Frank Steratore, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Kevin Stine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.