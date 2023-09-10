Green Bay73141438
Chicago338620

First Quarter

GB_Doubs 8 pass from Love (A.Carlson kick), 6:08. Drive: 11 plays, 40 yards, 5:23. Key Plays: Love 13 pass to Doubs on 3rd-and-13; A.Jones 7 run on 3rd-and-2. Green Bay 7, Chicago 0.

Chi_FG Santos 47, 2:04. Drive: 8 plays, 38 yards, 4:04. Key Plays: Scott kick return to Chicago 34; Fields 23 pass to Mooney; Fields 14 pass to Herbert. Green Bay 7, Chicago 3.

Second Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 29, 9:00. Drive: 12 plays, 52 yards, 6:32. Key Plays: Fields 10 run on 3rd-and-7; Foreman 11 run; Fields 11 pass to Moore; Fields 14 pass to Moore. Green Bay 7, Chicago 6.

GB_FG A.Carlson 52, :00. Drive: 6 plays, 22 yards, 1:12. Key Play: Love 30 pass to Reed on 3rd-and-10. Green Bay 10, Chicago 6.

Third Quarter

GB_A.Jones 1 run (A.Carlson kick), 10:19. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:41. Key Plays: Love 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Love 51 pass to A.Jones. Green Bay 17, Chicago 6.

GB_A.Jones 35 pass from Love (A.Carlson kick), 6:26. Drive: 4 plays, 42 yards, 1:39. Key Play: Love 9 run on 3rd-and-12. Green Bay 24, Chicago 6.

Chi_Mooney 20 pass from Fields (Herbert run), :59. Drive: 6 plays, 65 yards, 2:23. Key Plays: Fields 14 pass to Mooney; R.Johnson 11 run. Green Bay 24, Chicago 14.

Fourth Quarter

GB_Doubs 4 pass from Love (A.Carlson kick), 13:30. Drive: 6 plays, 61 yards, 2:29. Key Plays: Nixon kick return to Green Bay 39; Love 18 pass to Reed on 3rd-and-8; Love 37 pass to Musgrave. Green Bay 31, Chicago 14.

GB_Q.Walker 37 interception return (A.Carlson kick), 12:36. Green Bay 38, Chicago 14.

Chi_R.Johnson 2 run (pass failed), 2:54. Drive: 14 plays, 64 yards, 3:24. Key Plays: Fields 15 pass to Kmet; Foreman 9 run on 3rd-and-2; Fields 5 pass to R.Johnson on 3rd-and-10; Fields 6 pass to R.Johnson on 4th-and-5. Green Bay 38, Chicago 20.

A_62,456.

GBChi
FIRST DOWNS1522
Rushing58
Passing1012
Penalty02
THIRD DOWN EFF9-163-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-21-2
TOTAL NET YARDS329311
Total Plays6070
Avg Gain5.54.4
NET YARDS RUSHING92122
Rushes3229
Avg per rush2.8754.207
NET YARDS PASSING237189
Sacked-Yds lost1-84-27
Gross-Yds passing245216
Completed-Att.15-2724-37
Had Intercepted01
Yards-Pass Play8.4644.61
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB6-3-25-4-2
PUNTS-Avg.5-49.84-53.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE146100
Punt Returns3-542-16
Kickoff Returns2-554-84
Interceptions1-370-0
PENALTIES-Yds9-907-61
FUMBLES-Lost2-01-1
TIME OF POSSESSION29:1730:43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 9-41, Taylor 5-22, Dillon 13-19, Love 3-12, Clifford 1-0, Reed 1-(minus 2). Chicago, Fields 9-59, Herbert 9-27, R.Johnson 5-20, Foreman 5-16, Kmet 1-0.

PASSING_Green Bay, Love 15-27-0-245. Chicago, Fields 24-37-1-216.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Doubs 4-26, Musgrave 3-50, A.Jones 2-86, Reed 2-48, Toure 2-18, Dillon 2-17. Chicago, R.Johnson 6-35, Kmet 5-44, Mooney 4-53, Herbert 3-37, Moore 2-25, Scott 2-14, Foreman 2-8.

PUNT RETURNS_Green Bay, Reed 3-54. Chicago, Taylor 2-16.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Green Bay, Nixon 2-55. Chicago, Scott 4-84.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Green Bay, Douglas 6-2-0, Nixon 6-1-0, Savage 5-5-0, Campbell 4-3-0, Smith 4-1-0, Alexander 3-0-0, Wyatt 2-1-1.5, McDuffie 2-1-0, Van Ness 2-0-1, Owens 2-0-0, Valentine 2-0-0, Q.Walker 1-3-0, Brooks 1-0-1, Enagbare 1-0-0, Gaines 1-0-0, Leavitt 1-0-0, Wooden 1-0-0, R.Ford 0-4-0, Clark 0-2-.5, Hollins 0-2-0, Er.Wilson 0-2-0, Slaton 0-1-0. Chicago, Edmunds 7-1-0, Edwards 6-8-0, Stevenson 4-1-0, Brisker 3-4-0, Ngakoue 3-1-1, Jackson 2-2-0, J.Johnson 2-1-0, Sanborn 2-1-0, Walker 2-0-0, Gordon 1-0-0, Green 1-0-0, Robinson 1-0-0, Billings 0-2-0, Blackwell 0-1-0, Dexter 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Green Bay, Q.Walker 1-37. Chicago, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steve Woods, HL Jim Mello, LJ Tripp Sutter, FJ Jeff Shears, SJ Frank Steratore, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Kevin Stine.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you