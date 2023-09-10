|Green Bay
|7
|3
|14
|14
|—
|38
|Chicago
|3
|3
|8
|6
|—
|20
First Quarter
GB_Doubs 8 pass from Love (A.Carlson kick), 6:08.
Chi_FG Santos 47, 2:04.
Second Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 29, 9:00.
GB_FG A.Carlson 52, :00.
Third Quarter
GB_A.Jones 1 run (A.Carlson kick), 10:19.
GB_A.Jones 35 pass from Love (A.Carlson kick), 6:26.
Chi_Mooney 20 pass from Fields (Herbert run), :59.
Fourth Quarter
GB_Doubs 4 pass from Love (A.Carlson kick), 13:30.
GB_Q.Walker 37 interception return (A.Carlson kick), 12:36.
Chi_R.Johnson 2 run (pass failed), 2:54.
A_62,456.
|GB
|Chi
|First downs
|15
|22
|Total Net Yards
|329
|311
|Rushes-yards
|32-92
|29-122
|Passing
|237
|189
|Punt Returns
|3-54
|2-16
|Kickoff Returns
|2-55
|4-84
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-37
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-27-0
|24-37-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|4-27
|Punts
|5-49.8
|4-53.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-90
|7-61
|Time of Possession
|29:17
|30:43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 9-41, Taylor 5-22, Dillon 13-19, Love 3-12, Clifford 1-0, Reed 1-(minus 2). Chicago, Fields 9-59, Herbert 9-27, R.Johnson 5-20, Foreman 5-16, Kmet 1-0.
PASSING_Green Bay, Love 15-27-0-245. Chicago, Fields 24-37-1-216.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, Doubs 4-26, Musgrave 3-50, A.Jones 2-86, Reed 2-48, Toure 2-18, Dillon 2-17. Chicago, R.Johnson 6-35, Kmet 5-44, Mooney 4-53, Herbert 3-37, Moore 2-25, Scott 2-14, Foreman 2-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.