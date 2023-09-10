Green Bay73141438
Chicago338620

First Quarter

GB_Doubs 8 pass from Love (A.Carlson kick), 6:08.

Chi_FG Santos 47, 2:04.

Second Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 29, 9:00.

GB_FG A.Carlson 52, :00.

Third Quarter

GB_A.Jones 1 run (A.Carlson kick), 10:19.

GB_A.Jones 35 pass from Love (A.Carlson kick), 6:26.

Chi_Mooney 20 pass from Fields (Herbert run), :59.

Fourth Quarter

GB_Doubs 4 pass from Love (A.Carlson kick), 13:30.

GB_Q.Walker 37 interception return (A.Carlson kick), 12:36.

Chi_R.Johnson 2 run (pass failed), 2:54.

A_62,456.

GBChi
First downs1522
Total Net Yards329311
Rushes-yards32-9229-122
Passing237189
Punt Returns3-542-16
Kickoff Returns2-554-84
Interceptions Ret.1-370-0
Comp-Att-Int15-27-024-37-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-84-27
Punts5-49.84-53.0
Fumbles-Lost2-01-1
Penalties-Yards9-907-61
Time of Possession29:1730:43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 9-41, Taylor 5-22, Dillon 13-19, Love 3-12, Clifford 1-0, Reed 1-(minus 2). Chicago, Fields 9-59, Herbert 9-27, R.Johnson 5-20, Foreman 5-16, Kmet 1-0.

PASSING_Green Bay, Love 15-27-0-245. Chicago, Fields 24-37-1-216.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Doubs 4-26, Musgrave 3-50, A.Jones 2-86, Reed 2-48, Toure 2-18, Dillon 2-17. Chicago, R.Johnson 6-35, Kmet 5-44, Mooney 4-53, Herbert 3-37, Moore 2-25, Scott 2-14, Foreman 2-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

