Statistics after 16 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Aa.Rodgers51335268.639777.75356.840.875t111.1
Love452657.82776.1612.212.23574.0
TEAM55837867.740597.62366.550.975t108.1
OPPONENTS57135762.534196.49284.9183.279t84.5

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Jones1717994.7574
Dillon1737404.3365
Aa.Rodgers32942.9183
P.Taylor12363.0110
Lazard33210.7140
Love11282.5100
Hill10242.480
St. Brown3144.7130
Am.Rodgers11111.0110
Cobb111.010
Benkert2-1-0.500
TEAM41917784.25712
OPPONENTS36917564.83812

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Adams117149812.85911
Jones523917.5266
Lazard3543812.5426
Dillon333099.4502
Cobb2837513.4545
Valdes-Scantling2643016.575t3
Lewis232149.3230
Deguara221798.125t1
Tonyan1820411.3332
St. Brown77610.9260
Winfree5428.4120
T.Davis4358.8220
Am.Rodgers34013.3190
M.Taylor2147.070
Dafney188.080
Hill155.050
Aa.Rodgers1-4-4.0-40
TEAM378425411.375t36
OPPONENTS357370810.479t28

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Douglas510521.055t2
Sullivan3144.7130
Campbell2157.5130
Amos200.000
Savage200.000
Alexander13030.0300
Black100.000
King100.000
Stokes100.000
TEAM181649.155t2
OPPONENTS512825.6530

SACKSNO.
Gary9.5
P.Smith9.0
Clark4.0
Lowry4.0
Keke2.5
Campbell2.0
Garvin1.5
Barnes1.0
Galeai1.0
Mercilus1.0
Slaton1.0
Burks0.5
TEAM38.0
OPPONENTS29.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Bojorquez52243246.840.017820
TEAM52243246.840.017820
OPPONENTS55255146.441.825640

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Moore303311.0210
Am.Rodgers1901437.5170
Cobb1000.000
Sullivan0000.000
M.Taylor1000.000
TEAM2401767.3210
OPPONENTS21026812.897t1

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Hill1019919.9410
M.Taylor59719.4320
St. Brown11717.0170
Am.Rodgers915116.8270
Jones2199.5100
Garvin100.000
TEAM2848317.2410
OPPONENTS49125825.7680

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Barnes002
Burks010
Campbell001
Clark001
Cobb100
Dillon210
Gary001
Jones200
Lewis100
Love210
Lowry001
Nijman010
Patrick010
Aa.Rodgers320
Am.Rodgers210
P.Smith111
Summers001
M.Taylor100
Winfree100
TEAM1698
OPPONENTS19115

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM44166108993420
OPPONENTS77111411050334

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Crosby000048492433540120
Adams11011000000066
Jones1046000000060
Dillon752000000042
Lazard606000000036
Cobb505000000030
Aa.Rodgers330000000018
Valdes-Scantling303000000018
Douglas200000000012
Tonyan202000000012
Deguara10100000006
TEAM501236048492433540372
OPPONENTS411228134361619550294

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Crosby0/09/98/124/83/4
TEAM0/09/98/124/83/4
OPPONENTS0/03/34/45/74/5

