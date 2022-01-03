Statistics after 16 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Aa.Rodgers
|513
|352
|68.6
|3977
|7.75
|35
|6.8
|4
|0.8
|75t
|111.1
|Love
|45
|26
|57.8
|277
|6.16
|1
|2.2
|1
|2.2
|35
|74.0
|TEAM
|558
|378
|67.7
|4059
|7.62
|36
|6.5
|5
|0.9
|75t
|108.1
|OPPONENTS
|571
|357
|62.5
|3419
|6.49
|28
|4.9
|18
|3.2
|79t
|84.5
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Jones
|171
|799
|4.7
|57
|4
|Dillon
|173
|740
|4.3
|36
|5
|Aa.Rodgers
|32
|94
|2.9
|18
|3
|P.Taylor
|12
|36
|3.0
|11
|0
|Lazard
|3
|32
|10.7
|14
|0
|Love
|11
|28
|2.5
|10
|0
|Hill
|10
|24
|2.4
|8
|0
|St. Brown
|3
|14
|4.7
|13
|0
|Am.Rodgers
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Cobb
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Benkert
|2
|-1
|-0.5
|0
|0
|TEAM
|419
|1778
|4.2
|57
|12
|OPPONENTS
|369
|1756
|4.8
|38
|12
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Adams
|117
|1498
|12.8
|59
|11
|Jones
|52
|391
|7.5
|26
|6
|Lazard
|35
|438
|12.5
|42
|6
|Dillon
|33
|309
|9.4
|50
|2
|Cobb
|28
|375
|13.4
|54
|5
|Valdes-Scantling
|26
|430
|16.5
|75t
|3
|Lewis
|23
|214
|9.3
|23
|0
|Deguara
|22
|179
|8.1
|25t
|1
|Tonyan
|18
|204
|11.3
|33
|2
|St. Brown
|7
|76
|10.9
|26
|0
|Winfree
|5
|42
|8.4
|12
|0
|T.Davis
|4
|35
|8.8
|22
|0
|Am.Rodgers
|3
|40
|13.3
|19
|0
|M.Taylor
|2
|14
|7.0
|7
|0
|Dafney
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Hill
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|Aa.Rodgers
|1
|-4
|-4.0
|-4
|0
|TEAM
|378
|4254
|11.3
|75t
|36
|OPPONENTS
|357
|3708
|10.4
|79t
|28
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Douglas
|5
|105
|21.0
|55t
|2
|Sullivan
|3
|14
|4.7
|13
|0
|Campbell
|2
|15
|7.5
|13
|0
|Amos
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Savage
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Alexander
|1
|30
|30.0
|30
|0
|Black
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|King
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Stokes
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|18
|164
|9.1
|55t
|2
|OPPONENTS
|5
|128
|25.6
|53
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Gary
|9.5
|P.Smith
|9.0
|Clark
|4.0
|Lowry
|4.0
|Keke
|2.5
|Campbell
|2.0
|Garvin
|1.5
|Barnes
|1.0
|Galeai
|1.0
|Mercilus
|1.0
|Slaton
|1.0
|Burks
|0.5
|TEAM
|38.0
|OPPONENTS
|29.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Bojorquez
|52
|2432
|46.8
|40.0
|17
|82
|0
|TEAM
|52
|2432
|46.8
|40.0
|17
|82
|0
|OPPONENTS
|55
|2551
|46.4
|41.8
|25
|64
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Moore
|3
|0
|33
|11.0
|21
|0
|Am.Rodgers
|19
|0
|143
|7.5
|17
|0
|Cobb
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Sullivan
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M.Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|24
|0
|176
|7.3
|21
|0
|OPPONENTS
|21
|0
|268
|12.8
|97t
|1
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hill
|10
|199
|19.9
|41
|0
|M.Taylor
|5
|97
|19.4
|32
|0
|St. Brown
|1
|17
|17.0
|17
|0
|Am.Rodgers
|9
|151
|16.8
|27
|0
|Jones
|2
|19
|9.5
|10
|0
|Garvin
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|28
|483
|17.2
|41
|0
|OPPONENTS
|49
|1258
|25.7
|68
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Barnes
|0
|0
|2
|Burks
|0
|1
|0
|Campbell
|0
|0
|1
|Clark
|0
|0
|1
|Cobb
|1
|0
|0
|Dillon
|2
|1
|0
|Gary
|0
|0
|1
|Jones
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|Love
|2
|1
|0
|Lowry
|0
|0
|1
|Nijman
|0
|1
|0
|Patrick
|0
|1
|0
|Aa.Rodgers
|3
|2
|0
|Am.Rodgers
|2
|1
|0
|P.Smith
|1
|1
|1
|Summers
|0
|0
|1
|M.Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|Winfree
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|16
|9
|8
|OPPONENTS
|19
|11
|5
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|44
|166
|108
|99
|3
|420
|OPPONENTS
|77
|111
|41
|105
|0
|334
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Crosby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|33
|54
|0
|120
|Adams
|11
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|66
|Jones
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Dillon
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Lazard
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Cobb
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Aa.Rodgers
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Valdes-Scantling
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Douglas
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Tonyan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Deguara
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|50
|12
|36
|0
|24
|33
|54
|0
|372
|OPPONENTS
|41
|12
|28
|1
|16
|19
|55
|0
|294
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Crosby
|0/
|0
|9/
|9
|8/
|12
|4/
|8
|3/
|4
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|9/
|9
|8/
|12
|4/
|8
|3/
|4
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|4/
|4
|5/
|7
|4/
|5
