Statistics after 11 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Rodgers37624364.625426.76195.171.958t93.2
Love9666.7738.1100.000.02591.4
TEAM38524964.724456.79194.971.858t93.2
OPPONENTS31020566.121177.22165.282.66493.7

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Jones1437785.4362
Dillon1174674.0271
Rodgers16644.0180
Watson4225.515t1
Doubs11111.0110
Hill177.070
TEAM28213494.8364
OPPONENTS32514944.64010

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Tonyan413428.3231
Jones402486.2223
Lazard3852913.9475
Doubs3131410.1263
Cobb2433013.8400
Watson1824313.558t5
Dillon171096.4120
Watkins1320615.8550
Deguara111069.6250
Davis4266.5230
Rodgers45012.5220
Toure47518.837t1
Lewis3206.7191
Winfree11717.0170
TEAM249261510.558t19
OPPONENTS205223910.96416

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Alexander33210.7290
Ford26834.0340
Douglas22110.5220
Campbell16363.063t1
TEAM818423.063t1
OPPONENTS7497.040t1

SACKSNO.
Gary6.0
Smith5.0
Clark3.0
Enagbare2.0
Amos1.0
Barnes1.0
Douglas1.0
Reed1.0
Wilson1.0
Lowry0.5
Walker0.5
TEAM22.0
OPPONENTS21.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
O'Donnell42189545.139.921720
TEAM43189544.139.021721
OPPONENTS47220847.041.716680

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Nixon405614.0240
Rodgers2001397.0200
Cobb1055.050
TEAM2502008.0240
OPPONENTS1701649.6290

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Nixon1634321.4330
Rodgers612220.3340
Watson23517.5180
TEAM2450020.8340
OPPONENTS3171723.1370

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Cobb110
Dillon110
Doubs210
Gary001
Jenkins010
Jones320
McDuffie010
Myers100
Reed001
Rodgers700
Rodgers510
Runyan010
Savage001
Tom010
Toure100
TEAM21103
OPPONENTS848

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM337644436202
OPPONENTS408066570243

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Crosby00002122111448054
Watson615000000036
Jones523000000032
Lazard505000000030
Doubs303000000018
Campbell10000000006
Dillon11000000006
Lewis10100000006
Tonyan10100000006
Toure10100000006
Deguara00000000012
Rodgers00000000002
TEAM24419021221114481179
OPPONENTS291016025261618560222

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Crosby0/04/44/43/40/2
TEAM0/04/44/43/40/2
OPPONENTS1/14/45/55/61/2

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you