Statistics after 15 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Aa.Rodgers
|475
|323
|68.0
|3689
|7.77
|33
|6.9
|4
|0.8
|75t
|110.8
|Love
|41
|24
|58.5
|258
|6.29
|1
|2.4
|1
|2.4
|35
|75.1
|TEAM
|516
|347
|67.2
|3752
|7.65
|34
|6.6
|5
|1.0
|75t
|107.9
|OPPONENTS
|532
|333
|62.6
|3240
|6.6
|27
|5.1
|18
|3.4
|79t
|84.6
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Jones
|163
|723
|4.4
|57
|4
|Dillon
|159
|677
|4.3
|36
|3
|Aa.Rodgers
|30
|86
|2.9
|18
|3
|Lazard
|3
|32
|10.7
|14
|0
|Hill
|10
|24
|2.4
|8
|0
|Love
|9
|19
|2.1
|8
|0
|P.Taylor
|6
|18
|3.0
|5
|0
|St. Brown
|3
|14
|4.7
|13
|0
|Am.Rodgers
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Cobb
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Benkert
|2
|-1
|-0.5
|0
|0
|TEAM
|387
|1604
|4.1
|57
|10
|OPPONENTS
|358
|1729
|4.8
|38
|12
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Adams
|106
|1362
|12.8
|59
|10
|Jones
|47
|361
|7.7
|26
|6
|Dillon
|31
|289
|9.3
|50
|2
|Lazard
|29
|366
|12.6
|42
|5
|Cobb
|28
|375
|13.4
|54
|5
|Valdes-Scantling
|25
|427
|17.1
|75t
|3
|Lewis
|23
|214
|9.3
|23
|0
|Deguara
|20
|168
|8.4
|25t
|1
|Tonyan
|18
|204
|11.3
|33
|2
|St. Brown
|6
|62
|10.3
|26
|0
|Winfree
|4
|30
|7.5
|12
|0
|Am.Rodgers
|3
|40
|13.3
|19
|0
|T.Davis
|2
|26
|13.0
|22
|0
|M.Taylor
|2
|14
|7.0
|7
|0
|Dafney
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Hill
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|Aa.Rodgers
|1
|-4
|-4.0
|-4
|0
|TEAM
|347
|3947
|11.4
|75t
|34
|OPPONENTS
|333
|3514
|10.6
|79t
|27
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Douglas
|5
|105
|21.0
|55t
|2
|Sullivan
|3
|14
|4.7
|13
|0
|Campbell
|2
|15
|7.5
|13
|0
|Amos
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Savage
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Alexander
|1
|30
|30.0
|30
|0
|Black
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|King
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Stokes
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|18
|164
|9.1
|55t
|2
|OPPONENTS
|5
|128
|25.6
|53
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Gary
|8.5
|P.Smith
|8.0
|Clark
|4.0
|Lowry
|4.0
|Keke
|2.5
|Campbell
|2.0
|Garvin
|1.5
|Barnes
|1.0
|Galeai
|1.0
|Mercilus
|1.0
|Slaton
|1.0
|Burks
|0.5
|TEAM
|36.0
|OPPONENTS
|29.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Bojorquez
|50
|2369
|47.4
|40.8
|17
|82
|0
|TEAM
|50
|2369
|47.4
|40.8
|17
|82
|0
|OPPONENTS
|49
|2255
|46.0
|41.6
|24
|64
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Am.Rodgers
|19
|0
|143
|7.5
|17
|0
|Cobb
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Sullivan
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M.Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|21
|0
|143
|6.8
|17
|0
|OPPONENTS
|21
|0
|268
|12.8
|97t
|1
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hill
|10
|199
|19.9
|41
|0
|M.Taylor
|5
|97
|19.4
|32
|0
|Am.Rodgers
|9
|151
|16.8
|27
|0
|Jones
|2
|19
|9.5
|10
|0
|Garvin
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|27
|466
|17.3
|41
|0
|OPPONENTS
|46
|1172
|25.5
|68
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Barnes
|0
|0
|2
|Burks
|0
|1
|0
|Campbell
|0
|0
|1
|Clark
|0
|0
|1
|Cobb
|1
|0
|0
|Dillon
|2
|1
|0
|Gary
|0
|0
|1
|Jones
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|Love
|2
|1
|0
|Lowry
|0
|0
|1
|Nijman
|0
|1
|0
|Patrick
|0
|1
|0
|Aa.Rodgers
|3
|2
|0
|Am.Rodgers
|2
|1
|0
|P.Smith
|1
|1
|1
|Summers
|0
|0
|1
|M.Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|Winfree
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|16
|9
|8
|OPPONENTS
|19
|11
|5
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|41
|149
|98
|92
|3
|383
|OPPONENTS
|77
|108
|34
|105
|0
|324
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Crosby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|30
|54
|0
|107
|Adams
|10
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Jones
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Cobb
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Dillon
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Lazard
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Aa.Rodgers
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Valdes-Scantling
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Douglas
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Tonyan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Deguara
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|46
|10
|34
|0
|21
|30
|54
|0
|339
|OPPONENTS
|40
|12
|27
|1
|15
|18
|55
|0
|285
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Crosby
|0/
|0
|9/
|9
|5/
|9
|4/
|8
|3/
|4
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|9/
|9
|5/
|9
|4/
|8
|3/
|4
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|4/
|4
|5/
|7
|3/
|4
