Statistics after 15 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Aa.Rodgers47532368.036897.77336.940.875t110.8
Love412458.52586.2912.412.43575.1
TEAM51634767.237527.65346.651.075t107.9
OPPONENTS53233362.632406.6275.1183.479t84.6

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Jones1637234.4574
Dillon1596774.3363
Aa.Rodgers30862.9183
Lazard33210.7140
Hill10242.480
Love9192.180
P.Taylor6183.050
St. Brown3144.7130
Am.Rodgers11111.0110
Cobb111.010
Benkert2-1-0.500
TEAM38716044.15710
OPPONENTS35817294.83812

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Adams106136212.85910
Jones473617.7266
Dillon312899.3502
Lazard2936612.6425
Cobb2837513.4545
Valdes-Scantling2542717.175t3
Lewis232149.3230
Deguara201688.425t1
Tonyan1820411.3332
St. Brown66210.3260
Winfree4307.5120
Am.Rodgers34013.3190
T.Davis22613.0220
M.Taylor2147.070
Dafney188.080
Hill155.050
Aa.Rodgers1-4-4.0-40
TEAM347394711.475t34
OPPONENTS333351410.679t27

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Douglas510521.055t2
Sullivan3144.7130
Campbell2157.5130
Amos200.000
Savage200.000
Alexander13030.0300
Black100.000
King100.000
Stokes100.000
TEAM181649.155t2
OPPONENTS512825.6530

SACKSNO.
Gary8.5
P.Smith8.0
Clark4.0
Lowry4.0
Keke2.5
Campbell2.0
Garvin1.5
Barnes1.0
Galeai1.0
Mercilus1.0
Slaton1.0
Burks0.5
TEAM36.0
OPPONENTS29.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Bojorquez50236947.440.817820
TEAM50236947.440.817820
OPPONENTS49225546.041.624640

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Am.Rodgers1901437.5170
Cobb1000.000
Sullivan0000.000
M.Taylor1000.000
TEAM2101436.8170
OPPONENTS21026812.897t1

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Hill1019919.9410
M.Taylor59719.4320
Am.Rodgers915116.8270
Jones2199.5100
Garvin100.000
TEAM2746617.3410
OPPONENTS46117225.5680

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Barnes002
Burks010
Campbell001
Clark001
Cobb100
Dillon210
Gary001
Jones200
Lewis100
Love210
Lowry001
Nijman010
Patrick010
Aa.Rodgers320
Am.Rodgers210
P.Smith111
Summers001
M.Taylor100
Winfree100
TEAM1698
OPPONENTS19115

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM4114998923383
OPPONENTS77108341050324

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Crosby000044452130540107
Adams10010000000060
Jones1046000000060
Cobb505000000030
Dillon532000000030
Lazard505000000030
Aa.Rodgers330000000018
Valdes-Scantling303000000018
Douglas200000000012
Tonyan202000000012
Deguara10100000006
TEAM461034044452130540339
OPPONENTS401227133351518550285

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Crosby0/09/95/94/83/4
TEAM0/09/95/94/83/4
OPPONENTS0/03/34/45/73/4

