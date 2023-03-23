|Cleveland
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|10
|14
|10
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|St.Kwan lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Wde Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Quinn lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Wyatt 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Estrada ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Arias ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arteaga ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Cnforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dav.Fry 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Ramos rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Bell dh
|3
|1
|1
|4
|W.Flres 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Viloria dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ftzgrld 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Nylor 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|J.Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Placios rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ystzmsk cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gnzalez rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|R.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gimenez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Wynns c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tlntino 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Meckler lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brennan cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Jo.Bart dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gllgher c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Collins c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|300
|232
|000
|-
|10
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|-
|0
DP_Cleveland 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, San Francisco 3. 2B_Kwan (2), Naylor (3), Gonzalez (1). HR_Rosario (2), Bell (3), Gonzalez (1). SF_Bell.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|6
|6
|0
|4
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_DeSclafani (Kwan).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Pat Hoberg; .
T_2:24. A_8723
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.