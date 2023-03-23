ClevelandSan Francisco
Totals39101410Totals29020
St.Kwan lf3220Wde Jr. 1b3000
R.Quinn lf1000L.Wyatt 1b1010
Rosario ss4223Estrada ss3000
G.Arias ss1000Arteaga ss1000
Ramirez 3b4220Cnforto rf3000
Dav.Fry 3b1000H.Ramos rf1000
Jo.Bell dh3114W.Flres 2b2000
Viloria dh1000Ftzgrld 2b1000
J.Nylor 1b4120J.Davis 3b3000
Placios rf1000Ystzmsk cf3010
Gnzalez rf4123R.Perez c2000
Gimenez 2b3000A.Wynns c1000
Tlntino 2b1000Pscotty lf2000
M.Straw cf3000Meckler lf1000
Brennan cf1010Jo.Bart dh2000
Gllgher c3110
Collins c1010

Cleveland300232000-10
San Francisco000000000-0

DP_Cleveland 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, San Francisco 3. 2B_Kwan (2), Naylor (3), Gonzalez (1). HR_Rosario (2), Bell (3), Gonzalez (1). SF_Bell.

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Quantrill W, 1-052-300015
Stephan100002
De Los Santos110003
Kelly1-300000
Clase110000
San Francisco
DeSclafani L, 1-1466604
Rogers11-343302
Dabovich2-311101
Waites110002
Miller120001
Doval100001

HBP_by_DeSclafani (Kwan).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Pat Hoberg; .

T_2:24. A_8723

