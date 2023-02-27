|Cleveland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|12
|9
|11
|Totals
|38
|4
|12
|4
|St.Kwan lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mstrbni 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|C.Rller lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|S.McKon 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Escbedo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ia.Happ lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|G.Arias ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Da.Hill lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Jo.Tena ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Nylor 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Br.Ball 1b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|M.Pries 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Y.Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Znino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Windham c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dav.Fry c
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ed.Rios 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lvstida c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strumpf 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brennan rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|McKstry ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jh.Noel rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alcntra ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|M.Mrvis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Brito 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|E.Qiroz dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Quinn cf
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Tuchman cf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Viloria dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|DeLuzio cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Vlera dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Perlaza rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mrtinez 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Is.Mena rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Delgado 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|C.Cairo 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lampe cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|020
|062
|200
|-
|12
|Chicago
|003
|000
|100
|-
|4
E_Arias (1), Tolentino (1), Merryweather (1), Mastrobuoni (1), Mena (1). DP_Cleveland 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Cleveland 7, Chicago 10. 2B_Viloria (1), Happ (1), Tauchman (1), Perlaza (1). 3B_Pries (1). HR_Quinn 2 (3). SB_Roller (1), Arias (1), Martinez (1). SF_Fry, Freeman.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Balk_Knight.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, David Arrieta;.
T_2:46. A_8160
