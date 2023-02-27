ClevelandChicago
Totals3612911Totals384124
St.Kwan lf3000Mstrbni 2b2110
C.Rller lf1100S.McKon 2b2010
Escbedo lf1000Ia.Happ lf3012
G.Arias ss3121Da.Hill lf2110
Jo.Tena ss2000Mancini 1b3010
J.Nylor 1b2100Br.Ball 1b2021
M.Pries 1b2111Y.Gomes c3010
M.Znino c2000Windham c2000
Dav.Fry c0101Ed.Rios 3b2000
Lvstida c1000Strumpf 3b2000
Brennan rf3211McKstry ss2000
Jh.Noel rf2000Alcntra ss1000
Freeman 2b1001M.Mrvis dh3000
J.Brito 2b1100E.Qiroz dh1000
R.Quinn cf3225Tuchman cf3130
Viloria dh3020DeLuzio cf1000
G.Vlera dh1110Perlaza rf3111
Mrtinez 3b2100Is.Mena rf1000
Delgado 3b1001
C.Cairo 3b0000
Lampe cf2000

Cleveland020062200-12
Chicago003000100-4

E_Arias (1), Tolentino (1), Merryweather (1), Mastrobuoni (1), Mena (1). DP_Cleveland 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Cleveland 7, Chicago 10. 2B_Viloria (1), Happ (1), Tauchman (1), Perlaza (1). 3B_Pries (1). HR_Quinn 2 (3). SB_Roller (1), Arias (1), Martinez (1). SF_Fry, Freeman.

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Bieber200011
Morgan BS, 0-1153301
Pilkington W, 1-0220024
Baragar110000
Knight121100
Diehl110002
Marman110000
Chicago
Taillon12-332202
Wright1-300000
Boxberger110001
Fulmer H, 1100010
Wick L, 0-1, BS, 0-12-315130
Remy1-321000
Alzolay112210
Merryweather112001
Duffey100003
Burdi2-300032
Stambaugh1-300000

Balk_Knight.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, David Arrieta;.

T_2:46. A_8160

