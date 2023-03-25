ChicagoCleveland
Totals32373Totals365135
C.Morel rf3010St.Kwan lf3000
Grriola rf1010Brennan lf2011
Brnhart c2111Rosario ss3000
E.Hearn c1000Ramirez ss2010
P.Wsdom 3b3010Ramirez 3b3121
Verdugo 3b1000Dav.Fry 3b1000
Ed.Rios 1b3111Jo.Bell 1b3121
McGeary 1b1000Snqntin 1b2000
Torrens dh4011J.Nylor dh3000
Tuchman cf3000A.Pinto dh1000
Z.Davis cf1010Gnzalez rf3010
Da.Bote 2b3000S.Rmero rf1110
Vlzquez lf3100Gimenez 2b2010
McKstry ss3000C.Cairo 2b1100
M.Znino c2010
Viloria c1011
M.Straw cf3121

Chicago Cubs200010000-3
Cleveland20001200(x)-5

E_Velazquez (1). DP_Chicago 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Chicago 5, Cleveland 11. 2B_Rios (1), Torrens (2), Straw (3). HR_Ramirez (2), Bell (4), Straw (1). SB_Bote (2), Ramirez (1). CS_Wisdom (1). SF_Barnhart. PO_Wisdom.

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Sampson573314
Rodriguez L, 0-12-342211
Hecht1-300001
Leiter Jr.110012
Burdi110012
Cleveland
Plesac553326
Morgan W, 1-0100002
Karinchak H, 2100001
Herrin H, 2110003
Marman S, 2-2110002

WP_Marman.

Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Austin Jones;.

T_2:31. A_6111

