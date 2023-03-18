|Seattle
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|2
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|Rdrguez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|St.Kwan lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|M.Perez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|L Stlla dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|A.Arias dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Bell 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hrnndez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Collado 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Bdnar rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J.Nylor dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kelenic lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Baez dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Stock lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brennan rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|T.Mrphy c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Ma.Made rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nttnghm c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|M.Znino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Arias 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Mi.Ford 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|M.Straw cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|C.Moran 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|L.Rivas ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cbllero ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Slvtore 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ke.Wong 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Schiner 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|103
|-
|4
|Cleveland
|003
|002
|00(x)
|-
|5
E_Rosario (1), Made (1). DP_Seattle 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Seattle 6, Cleveland 4. 2B_Brennan (5), Straw (2). HR_Bell (2). SB_Brennan (2).
|4
|5
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
PB_Murphy 2.
Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Paul Clemons;.
T_2:13. A_N/A
