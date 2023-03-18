SeattleCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35472Totals32585
Rdrguez cf3010St.Kwan lf3112
M.Perez cf2000Rosario ss4000
L Stlla dh3000Ramirez 3b4011
A.Arias dh1000Jo.Bell 1b3111
Hrnndez rf3010Collado 1b1000
R.Bdnar rf1110J.Nylor dh3010
Kelenic lf3000Jo.Baez dh1000
E.Stock lf1000Brennan rf3110
T.Mrphy c2100Ma.Made rf1000
Nttnghm c1100M.Znino c3000
Calhoun 1b2000G.Arias 2b3121
Mi.Ford 1b1111M.Straw cf3110
C.Moran 3b3011
L.Rivas ss1010
Cbllero ss3000
Slvtore 2b1000
Ke.Wong 2b2010
Schiner 3b2000

Seattle000000103-4
Cleveland00300200(x)-5

E_Rosario (1), Made (1). DP_Seattle 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Seattle 6, Cleveland 4. 2B_Brennan (5), Straw (2). HR_Bell (2). SB_Brennan (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Castillo L, 0-241-353212
Murfee2-311101
Speier121102
Rinehart100001
Flynn100000
Cleveland
Plesac W, 1-161-331114
Diehl2-310011
Karinchak100002
Clase133101

PB_Murphy 2.

Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Paul Clemons;.

T_2:13. A_N/A

