PRESBYTERIAN (11-14)
Ard 1-8 2-2 4, Hill 2-6 0-0 4, Barnett 3-4 3-4 9, Harrison 9-20 7-7 25, Reddish 4-10 1-2 9, Younger 1-3 1-2 3, McCormack 1-4 0-0 2, Stewart 0-3 1-2 1, Thrash 4-7 1-1 10, Graham 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-67 16-20 69.
HAMPTON (7-14)
Garvin 7-13 4-4 19, Bethea 1-1 0-0 2, Dean 9-18 8-10 27, Haskett 0-2 0-0 0, Epps 1-5 4-4 6, Godwin 7-12 0-0 20, Wiley 0-2 0-0 0, Therrien 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 16-18 74.
Halftime_Presbyterian 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Presbyterian 1-15 (Thrash 1-2, Ard 0-1, Barnett 0-1, McCormack 0-1, Younger 0-1, Stewart 0-2, Harrison 0-7), Hampton 8-21 (Godwin 6-11, Garvin 1-2, Dean 1-4, Haskett 0-1, Wiley 0-1, Epps 0-2). Fouled Out_Reddish. Rebounds_Presbyterian 38 (Ard 8), Hampton 28 (Epps 9). Assists_Presbyterian 8 (Barnett, Stewart 3), Hampton 14 (Dean 5). Total Fouls_Presbyterian 18, Hampton 14. A_225 (7,200).