|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HARTFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Marks
|33
|6-9
|3-4
|0-5
|4
|1
|16
|Carter
|20
|1-3
|3-4
|0-4
|2
|4
|6
|Flowers
|35
|4-6
|4-6
|1-4
|3
|3
|14
|Mitchell
|23
|0-3
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|0
|2
|Williams
|39
|8-10
|4-5
|1-9
|3
|0
|20
|Shriver
|28
|5-9
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|14
|Kimbrough
|18
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|4
|Dunne
|4
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|26-43
|18-23
|2-25
|16
|12
|78
Percentages: FG .605, FT .783.
3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Shriver 4-8, Flowers 2-2, Marks 1-1, Carter 1-2, Williams 0-1, Mitchell 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Marks 3, Kimbrough).
Turnovers: 11 (Williams 4, Carter 3, Flowers, Marks, Mitchell, Shriver).
Steals: 7 (Carter 2, Flowers, Kimbrough, Marks, Mitchell, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MAINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Filipovity
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|3
|4
|Ingo
|27
|4-9
|3-6
|1-4
|0
|2
|11
|Kalnjscek
|40
|9-16
|2-2
|0-4
|3
|2
|23
|Masic
|30
|7-11
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|2
|18
|Wright-McLeish
|40
|2-9
|2-3
|1-1
|6
|4
|6
|Turgut
|18
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Adetogun
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|3
|0
|Feierbergs
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Ireland
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Ihekwoaba
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-58
|7-11
|7-22
|15
|20
|66
Percentages: FG .448, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Masic 4-7, Kalnjscek 3-8, Adetogun 0-1, Feierbergs 0-2, Ingo 0-2, Turgut 0-2, Wright-McLeish 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Wright-McLeish).
Turnovers: 12 (Feierbergs 2, Kalnjscek 2, Masic 2, Adetogun, Filipovity, Ihekwoaba, Ingo, Turgut, Wright-McLeish).
Steals: 6 (Kalnjscek 3, Adetogun, Turgut, Wright-McLeish).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Hartford
|37
|41
|—
|78
|Maine
|36
|30
|—
|66
A_533 (5,800).