FGFTReb
HARTFORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Marks336-93-40-54116
Carter201-33-40-4246
Flowers354-64-61-43314
Mitchell230-32-20-1302
Williams398-104-51-93020
Shriver285-90-00-10314
Kimbrough182-30-00-1114
Dunne40-02-20-0002
Totals20026-4318-232-25161278

Percentages: FG .605, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Shriver 4-8, Flowers 2-2, Marks 1-1, Carter 1-2, Williams 0-1, Mitchell 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Marks 3, Kimbrough).

Turnovers: 11 (Williams 4, Carter 3, Flowers, Marks, Mitchell, Shriver).

Steals: 7 (Carter 2, Flowers, Kimbrough, Marks, Mitchell, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MAINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Filipovity112-40-03-3034
Ingo274-93-61-40211
Kalnjscek409-162-20-43223
Masic307-110-01-43218
Wright-McLeish402-92-31-1646
Turgut180-20-00-2010
Adetogun140-10-01-3230
Feierbergs131-40-00-1022
Ireland51-10-00-0112
Ihekwoaba20-10-00-0000
Totals20026-587-117-22152066

Percentages: FG .448, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Masic 4-7, Kalnjscek 3-8, Adetogun 0-1, Feierbergs 0-2, Ingo 0-2, Turgut 0-2, Wright-McLeish 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Wright-McLeish).

Turnovers: 12 (Feierbergs 2, Kalnjscek 2, Masic 2, Adetogun, Filipovity, Ihekwoaba, Ingo, Turgut, Wright-McLeish).

Steals: 6 (Kalnjscek 3, Adetogun, Turgut, Wright-McLeish).

Technical Fouls: None.

Hartford374178
Maine363066

A_533 (5,800).

