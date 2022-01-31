HARTFORD (5-12)
Marks 6-9 3-4 16, Carter 1-3 3-4 6, Flowers 4-6 4-6 14, Mitchell 0-3 2-2 2, Williams 8-10 4-5 20, Shriver 5-9 0-0 14, Kimbrough 2-3 0-0 4, Dunne 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 26-43 18-23 78.
MAINE (4-16)
Filipovity 2-4 0-0 4, Ingo 4-9 3-6 11, Kalnjscek 9-16 2-2 23, Masic 7-11 0-0 18, Wright-McLeish 2-9 2-3 6, Turgut 0-2 0-0 0, Adetogun 0-1 0-0 0, Feierbergs 1-4 0-0 2, Ireland 1-1 0-0 2, Ihekwoaba 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 7-11 66.
Halftime_Hartford 37-36. 3-Point Goals_Hartford 8-17 (Shriver 4-8, Flowers 2-2, Marks 1-1, Carter 1-2, Williams 0-1, Mitchell 0-3), Maine 7-26 (Masic 4-7, Kalnjscek 3-8, Adetogun 0-1, Feierbergs 0-2, Ingo 0-2, Turgut 0-2, Wright-McLeish 0-4). Rebounds_Hartford 25 (Williams 9), Maine 22 (Ingo, Kalnjscek, Masic 4). Assists_Hartford 16 (Marks 4), Maine 15 (Wright-McLeish 6). Total Fouls_Hartford 12, Maine 20. A_533 (5,800).