LOYOLA CHICAGO (2-4)
Alston 3-7 1-2 7, Welch 5-6 0-1 12, Kennedy 2-3 0-0 4, Norris 2-7 0-0 6, Schwieger 3-8 3-3 9, Dawson 0-3 2-4 2, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Golden 4-5 0-0 8, Edwards 1-8 0-0 3, Hutson 1-2 0-0 2, Quinn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 6-10 55.
HARVARD (5-1)
Ajogbor 2-3 0-0 4, Ledlum 11-17 6-10 30, Nelson 1-3 0-0 2, Sakota 1-4 3-5 6, Silverstein 1-5 0-0 2, Okpara 3-8 2-2 8, Tretout 3-5 0-1 7, Simon 1-3 0-0 2, Hemmings 0-1 0-0 0, Pigge 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 11-18 61.
Halftime_Harvard 33-26. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Chicago 5-20 (Welch 2-3, Norris 2-6, Edwards 1-7, Kennedy 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Schwieger 0-2), Harvard 4-16 (Ledlum 2-4, Sakota 1-3, Tretout 1-3, Pigge 0-1, Simon 0-1, Okpara 0-2, Silverstein 0-2). Fouled Out_Alston. Rebounds_Loyola Chicago 30 (Alston, Dawson, Golden 5), Harvard 27 (Ledlum 9). Assists_Loyola Chicago 10 (Schwieger 3), Harvard 11 (Nelson 5). Total Fouls_Loyola Chicago 18, Harvard 13. A_1,138 (2,195).
