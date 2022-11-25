|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Alston
|17
|3-7
|1-2
|5-5
|1
|5
|7
|Welch
|27
|5-6
|0-1
|0-3
|1
|2
|12
|Kennedy
|20
|2-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|4
|Norris
|38
|2-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|6
|Schwieger
|33
|3-8
|3-3
|0-1
|3
|2
|9
|Dawson
|20
|0-3
|2-4
|0-5
|1
|1
|2
|Thomas
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|2
|Golden
|12
|4-5
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|8
|Edwards
|10
|1-8
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|3
|Hutson
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Quinn
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-51
|6-10
|6-30
|10
|18
|55
Percentages: FG .431, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Welch 2-3, Norris 2-6, Edwards 1-7, Kennedy 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Schwieger 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Kennedy, Norris, Welch).
Turnovers: 17 (Kennedy 4, Norris 3, Schwieger 3, Alston 2, Golden, Hutson, Quinn, Thomas, Welch).
Steals: 3 (Edwards, Schwieger, Welch).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HARVARD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ajogbor
|13
|2-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|4
|Ledlum
|36
|11-17
|6-10
|1-9
|1
|3
|30
|Nelson
|31
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|0
|2
|Sakota
|30
|1-4
|3-5
|0-4
|2
|1
|6
|Silverstein
|32
|1-5
|0-0
|0-6
|2
|2
|2
|Okpara
|29
|3-8
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|2
|8
|Tretout
|19
|3-5
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|7
|Simon
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Hemmings
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Pigge
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-50
|11-18
|4-27
|11
|13
|61
Percentages: FG .460, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Ledlum 2-4, Sakota 1-3, Tretout 1-3, Pigge 0-1, Simon 0-1, Okpara 0-2, Silverstein 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ajogbor 3).
Turnovers: 11 (Ledlum 3, Silverstein 3, Nelson 2, Hemmings, Okpara, Sakota).
Steals: 12 (Ledlum 5, Sakota 3, Nelson 2, Ajogbor, Silverstein).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Loyola Chicago
|26
|29
|—
|55
|Harvard
|33
|28
|—
|61
A_1,138 (2,195).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.