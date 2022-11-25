FGFTReb
LOYOLA CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Alston173-71-25-5157
Welch275-60-10-31212
Kennedy202-30-00-3034
Norris382-70-00-3206
Schwieger333-83-30-1329
Dawson200-32-40-5112
Thomas161-20-00-3212
Golden124-50-01-5028
Edwards101-80-00-2023
Hutson51-20-00-0002
Quinn20-00-00-0000
Totals20022-516-106-30101855

Percentages: FG .431, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Welch 2-3, Norris 2-6, Edwards 1-7, Kennedy 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Schwieger 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Kennedy, Norris, Welch).

Turnovers: 17 (Kennedy 4, Norris 3, Schwieger 3, Alston 2, Golden, Hutson, Quinn, Thomas, Welch).

Steals: 3 (Edwards, Schwieger, Welch).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HARVARDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ajogbor132-30-01-2124
Ledlum3611-176-101-91330
Nelson311-30-00-1502
Sakota301-43-50-4216
Silverstein321-50-00-6222
Okpara293-82-22-3028
Tretout193-50-10-1017
Simon71-30-00-0002
Hemmings20-10-00-1020
Pigge10-10-00-0000
Totals20023-5011-184-27111361

Percentages: FG .460, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Ledlum 2-4, Sakota 1-3, Tretout 1-3, Pigge 0-1, Simon 0-1, Okpara 0-2, Silverstein 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Ajogbor 3).

Turnovers: 11 (Ledlum 3, Silverstein 3, Nelson 2, Hemmings, Okpara, Sakota).

Steals: 12 (Ledlum 5, Sakota 3, Nelson 2, Ajogbor, Silverstein).

Technical Fouls: None.

Loyola Chicago262955
Harvard332861

A_1,138 (2,195).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you