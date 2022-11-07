HARVARD (1-0)
Ajogbor 1-3 0-0 2, Ledlum 7-15 6-10 22, Lesmond 2-8 0-0 6, Sakota 4-11 0-1 11, Tretout 1-7 3-7 6, Silverstein 5-7 2-2 12, Nelson 2-3 0-1 4, Okpara 2-3 0-0 4, Hemmings 0-1 1-2 1, Wojcik 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 12-23 68.
MOREHOUSE (0-1)
Diallo 2-6 2-3 6, McNair 5-16 2-2 14, Thomas 0-6 0-0 0, White 2-4 2-2 7, Williams 3-9 2-3 8, A.Stewart 5-11 0-2 11, E.Stewart 2-10 4-6 10, Nwafor 0-0 0-0 0, Adeniyi 0-2 3-4 3, Lacewell 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 20-66 16-24 63.
Halftime_Harvard 47-27. 3-Point Goals_Harvard 8-26 (Sakota 3-6, Ledlum 2-4, Lesmond 2-8, Tretout 1-4, Ajogbor 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Silverstein 0-2), Morehouse 7-20 (McNair 2-2, E.Stewart 2-6, Lacewell 1-1, White 1-2, A.Stewart 1-5, Williams 0-1, Thomas 0-3). Rebounds_Harvard 36 (Ledlum 7), Morehouse 43 (Diallo, Adeniyi 7). Assists_Harvard 9 (Tretout 5), Morehouse 8 (E.Stewart, Nwafor 2). Total Fouls_Harvard 16, Morehouse 21.
