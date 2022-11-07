FGFTReb
HARVARDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ajogbor121-30-03-6042
Ledlum267-156-103-70222
Lesmond172-80-01-1036
Sakota204-110-12-60311
Tretout291-73-71-6536
Silverstein255-72-23-51112
Nelson212-30-10-3204
Okpara142-30-00-1004
Hemmings60-11-20-1001
Wojcik20-00-00-0100
Totals20024-5812-2313-3691668

Percentages: FG .414, FT .522.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Sakota 3-6, Ledlum 2-4, Lesmond 2-8, Tretout 1-4, Ajogbor 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Silverstein 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ajogbor 2).

Turnovers: 14 (Ledlum 3, Tretout 3, Okpara 2, Sakota 2, Ajogbor, Hemmings, Nelson, Silverstein).

Steals: 9 (Lesmond 2, Sakota 2, Tretout 2, Ajogbor, Nelson, Silverstein).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MOREHOUSEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Diallo242-62-34-7046
McNair235-162-23-50414
Thomas120-60-00-2110
White92-42-21-5127
Williams183-92-31-4118
A.Stewart225-110-23-40311
E.Stewart202-104-60-32010
Nwafor110-00-02-4240
Adeniyi90-23-44-7113
Lacewell51-21-21-2014
Totals20020-6616-2419-4382163

Percentages: FG .303, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (McNair 2-2, E.Stewart 2-6, Lacewell 1-1, White 1-2, A.Stewart 1-5, Williams 0-1, Thomas 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Diallo 2, McNair, Nwafor).

Turnovers: 13 (Williams 4, White 3, Adeniyi 2, Diallo, E.Stewart, McNair, Nwafor).

Steals: 6 (White 2, Diallo, Nwafor, Thomas, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Harvard472168
Morehouse273663

