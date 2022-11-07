|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HARVARD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ajogbor
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|4
|2
|Ledlum
|26
|7-15
|6-10
|3-7
|0
|2
|22
|Lesmond
|17
|2-8
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|6
|Sakota
|20
|4-11
|0-1
|2-6
|0
|3
|11
|Tretout
|29
|1-7
|3-7
|1-6
|5
|3
|6
|Silverstein
|25
|5-7
|2-2
|3-5
|1
|1
|12
|Nelson
|21
|2-3
|0-1
|0-3
|2
|0
|4
|Okpara
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Hemmings
|6
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|1
|Wojcik
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-58
|12-23
|13-36
|9
|16
|68
Percentages: FG .414, FT .522.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Sakota 3-6, Ledlum 2-4, Lesmond 2-8, Tretout 1-4, Ajogbor 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Silverstein 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Ajogbor 2).
Turnovers: 14 (Ledlum 3, Tretout 3, Okpara 2, Sakota 2, Ajogbor, Hemmings, Nelson, Silverstein).
Steals: 9 (Lesmond 2, Sakota 2, Tretout 2, Ajogbor, Nelson, Silverstein).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MOREHOUSE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Diallo
|24
|2-6
|2-3
|4-7
|0
|4
|6
|McNair
|23
|5-16
|2-2
|3-5
|0
|4
|14
|Thomas
|12
|0-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|White
|9
|2-4
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|2
|7
|Williams
|18
|3-9
|2-3
|1-4
|1
|1
|8
|A.Stewart
|22
|5-11
|0-2
|3-4
|0
|3
|11
|E.Stewart
|20
|2-10
|4-6
|0-3
|2
|0
|10
|Nwafor
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|4
|0
|Adeniyi
|9
|0-2
|3-4
|4-7
|1
|1
|3
|Lacewell
|5
|1-2
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|20-66
|16-24
|19-43
|8
|21
|63
Percentages: FG .303, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (McNair 2-2, E.Stewart 2-6, Lacewell 1-1, White 1-2, A.Stewart 1-5, Williams 0-1, Thomas 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Diallo 2, McNair, Nwafor).
Turnovers: 13 (Williams 4, White 3, Adeniyi 2, Diallo, E.Stewart, McNair, Nwafor).
Steals: 6 (White 2, Diallo, Nwafor, Thomas, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Harvard
|47
|21
|—
|68
|Morehouse
|27
|36
|—
|63
.
