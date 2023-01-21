FGFTReb
CORNELLMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Boothby233-40-00-0019
Hansen222-50-01-3615
Dolan315-104-50-14015
Gray141-41-20-0234
N.Williams287-114-51-31423
Filien231-30-00-3212
Manon204-64-50-32213
Ragland197-112-22-41118
Baldwin100-20-02-2130
Watson70-20-00-0110
Cain30-00-00-0010
Totals20030-5815-196-19201889

Percentages: FG .517, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (N.Williams 5-7, Boothby 3-4, Ragland 2-6, Manon 1-1, Gray 1-3, Dolan 1-4, Hansen 1-4, Baldwin 0-1, Watson 0-1, Filien 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 11 (Hansen 3, Ragland 3, Dolan 2, Cain, Manon, N.Williams).

Steals: 5 (Dolan 3, Filien, Manon).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HARVARDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ajogbor205-62-21-40112
Ledlum359-174-72-81324
Nelson244-50-01-4739
Silverstein335-84-41-44216
Tretout305-104-41-42217
Sakota241-47-80-24110
Pigge213-30-11-3217
Okpara120-00-00-0230
Wojcik10-00-00-0020
Totals20032-5321-267-29221895

Percentages: FG .604, FT .808.

3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (Tretout 3-5, Silverstein 2-3, Ledlum 2-5, Pigge 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Sakota 1-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Ajogbor, Pigge, Tretout).

Turnovers: 11 (Tretout 3, Ajogbor 2, Ledlum 2, Nelson, Pigge, Sakota, Wojcik).

Steals: 8 (Ledlum 2, Silverstein 2, Nelson, Pigge, Sakota, Tretout).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cornell464389
Harvard494695

A_1,636 (2,195).



