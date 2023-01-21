CORNELL (14-5)
Boothby 3-4 0-0 9, Hansen 2-5 0-0 5, Dolan 5-10 4-5 15, Gray 1-4 1-2 4, N.Williams 7-11 4-5 23, Filien 1-3 0-0 2, Manon 4-6 4-5 13, Ragland 7-11 2-2 18, Baldwin 0-2 0-0 0, Watson 0-2 0-0 0, Cain 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 15-19 89.
HARVARD (12-8)
Ajogbor 5-6 2-2 12, Ledlum 9-17 4-7 24, Nelson 4-5 0-0 9, Silverstein 5-8 4-4 16, Tretout 5-10 4-4 17, Sakota 1-4 7-8 10, Pigge 3-3 0-1 7, Okpara 0-0 0-0 0, Wojcik 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-53 21-26 95.
Halftime_Harvard 49-46. 3-Point Goals_Cornell 14-33 (N.Williams 5-7, Boothby 3-4, Ragland 2-6, Manon 1-1, Gray 1-3, Dolan 1-4, Hansen 1-4, Baldwin 0-1, Watson 0-1, Filien 0-2), Harvard 10-18 (Tretout 3-5, Silverstein 2-3, Ledlum 2-5, Pigge 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Sakota 1-2). Rebounds_Cornell 19 (Ragland 4), Harvard 29 (Ledlum 8). Assists_Cornell 20 (Hansen 6), Harvard 22 (Nelson 7). Total Fouls_Cornell 18, Harvard 18. A_1,636 (2,195).
