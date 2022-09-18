|Duquesne
|3
|3
|0
|8
|—
|14
|Hawaii
|7
|7
|0
|10
|—
|24
First Quarter
DUQ_FG Bruzdewicz 26, 6:17.
HAW_Parson 5 run (Shipley kick), 4:20.
Second Quarter
HAW_Parson 17 run (Shipley kick), 11:00.
DUQ_FG Bruzdewicz 30, :00.
Fourth Quarter
HAW_Pavihi 50 interception return (Shipley kick), 13:54.
HAW_FG Shipley 29, 6:33.
DUQ_Menders 29 pass from Perrantes (Hart pass from Perrantes), 2:25.
A_8,991.
|DUQ
|HAW
|First downs
|24
|13
|Total Net Yards
|364
|184
|Rushes-yards
|38-134
|25-91
|Passing
|230
|93
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-28
|Kickoff Returns
|1-17
|3-67
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|3-73
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-43-3
|14-21-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-10
|3-22
|Punts
|4-19.0
|3-40.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-17
|8-75
|Time of Possession
|37:21
|22:53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Duquesne, Lucas 18-70, Ware 13-54, Perrantes 2-9, Menders 3-8, Mischler 2-(minus 7). Hawaii, Parson 11-58, Bryant-Lelei 10-57, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Schager 1-(minus 9), Yellen 2-(minus 13).
PASSING_Duquesne, Mischler 16-30-2-133, Perrantes 6-13-1-97. Hawaii, Yellen 13-20-1-86, Schager 1-1-0-7.
RECEIVING_Duquesne, Menders 6-62, Janneh 5-50, Ware 4-28, Lucas 3-45, Hart 2-29, Leopold 1-11, Lutz 1-5. Hawaii, Scott 7-53, Panoke 4-22, J.Phillips 1-20, Bryant-Lelei 1-0, Walthall 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Duquesne, Bruzdewicz 41. Hawaii, Shipley 35.
