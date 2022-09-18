Duquesne330814
Hawaii7701024

First Quarter

DUQ_FG Bruzdewicz 26, 6:17.

HAW_Parson 5 run (Shipley kick), 4:20.

Second Quarter

HAW_Parson 17 run (Shipley kick), 11:00.

DUQ_FG Bruzdewicz 30, :00.

Fourth Quarter

HAW_Pavihi 50 interception return (Shipley kick), 13:54.

HAW_FG Shipley 29, 6:33.

DUQ_Menders 29 pass from Perrantes (Hart pass from Perrantes), 2:25.

A_8,991.

DUQHAW
First downs2413
Total Net Yards364184
Rushes-yards38-13425-91
Passing23093
Punt Returns0-01-28
Kickoff Returns1-173-67
Interceptions Ret.1-03-73
Comp-Att-Int22-43-314-21-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-103-22
Punts4-19.03-40.333
Fumbles-Lost0-03-1
Penalties-Yards3-178-75
Time of Possession37:2122:53

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Duquesne, Lucas 18-70, Ware 13-54, Perrantes 2-9, Menders 3-8, Mischler 2-(minus 7). Hawaii, Parson 11-58, Bryant-Lelei 10-57, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Schager 1-(minus 9), Yellen 2-(minus 13).

PASSING_Duquesne, Mischler 16-30-2-133, Perrantes 6-13-1-97. Hawaii, Yellen 13-20-1-86, Schager 1-1-0-7.

RECEIVING_Duquesne, Menders 6-62, Janneh 5-50, Ware 4-28, Lucas 3-45, Hart 2-29, Leopold 1-11, Lutz 1-5. Hawaii, Scott 7-53, Panoke 4-22, J.Phillips 1-20, Bryant-Lelei 1-0, Walthall 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Duquesne, Bruzdewicz 41. Hawaii, Shipley 35.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you