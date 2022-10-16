Nevada763016
Hawaii14701031

First Quarter

HAW_Parson 1 run (Shipley kick), 11:25.

NEV_D.Lee 1 run (Talton kick), 4:06.

HAW_Bowens 48 pass from Schager (Shipley kick), 2:21.

Second Quarter

NEV_FG Talton 36, 12:39.

HAW_Parson 9 run (Shipley kick), 9:11.

NEV_FG Talton 48, 2:10.

Third Quarter

NEV_FG Talton 20, 3:19.

Fourth Quarter

HAW_Parson 2 run (Shipley kick), 10:13.

HAW_FG Shipley 27, 1:37.

A_9,231.

NEVHAW
First downs1917
Total Net Yards277396
Rushes-yards28-8946-223
Passing188173
Punt Returns1-280-0
Kickoff Returns2-343-36
Interceptions Ret.1-00-0
Comp-Att-Int22-38-013-25-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-41-5
Punts3-31.6673-38.0
Fumbles-Lost2-12-0
Penalties-Yards3-348-70
Time of Possession30:2529:27

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Nevada, Cox 6-52, Taua 12-23, Patton 1-11, Lee 8-2, Kommer 1-1. Hawaii, Parson 24-136, T.Hines 12-70, Shipley 1-18, Bryant-Lelei 3-3, (Team) 2-(minus 2), Schager 4-(minus 2).

PASSING_Nevada, Cox 22-37-0-188, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Hawaii, Schager 13-25-1-173.

RECEIVING_Nevada, Taua 6-67, Casteel 4-22, Lee 3-23, Campbell 2-21, Bell 2-20, Patton 1-12, Curtis 1-11, Kommer 1-9, Shults 1-4, Ca.Brown 1-(minus 1). Hawaii, Bowens 4-79, Scott 4-14, Cenacle 2-42, Walthall 1-28, Nishigaya 1-6, T.Hines 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Nevada, Talton 45.

