|Nevada
|7
|6
|3
|0
|—
|16
|Hawaii
|14
|7
|0
|10
|—
|31
First Quarter
HAW_Parson 1 run (Shipley kick), 11:25.
NEV_D.Lee 1 run (Talton kick), 4:06.
HAW_Bowens 48 pass from Schager (Shipley kick), 2:21.
Second Quarter
NEV_FG Talton 36, 12:39.
HAW_Parson 9 run (Shipley kick), 9:11.
NEV_FG Talton 48, 2:10.
Third Quarter
NEV_FG Talton 20, 3:19.
Fourth Quarter
HAW_Parson 2 run (Shipley kick), 10:13.
HAW_FG Shipley 27, 1:37.
A_9,231.
|NEV
|HAW
|First downs
|19
|17
|Total Net Yards
|277
|396
|Rushes-yards
|28-89
|46-223
|Passing
|188
|173
|Punt Returns
|1-28
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-34
|3-36
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-38-0
|13-25-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-4
|1-5
|Punts
|3-31.667
|3-38.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-34
|8-70
|Time of Possession
|30:25
|29:27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Nevada, Cox 6-52, Taua 12-23, Patton 1-11, Lee 8-2, Kommer 1-1. Hawaii, Parson 24-136, T.Hines 12-70, Shipley 1-18, Bryant-Lelei 3-3, (Team) 2-(minus 2), Schager 4-(minus 2).
PASSING_Nevada, Cox 22-37-0-188, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Hawaii, Schager 13-25-1-173.
RECEIVING_Nevada, Taua 6-67, Casteel 4-22, Lee 3-23, Campbell 2-21, Bell 2-20, Patton 1-12, Curtis 1-11, Kommer 1-9, Shults 1-4, Ca.Brown 1-(minus 1). Hawaii, Bowens 4-79, Scott 4-14, Cenacle 2-42, Walthall 1-28, Nishigaya 1-6, T.Hines 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Nevada, Talton 45.
