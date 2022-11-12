|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MVSU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stredic
|26
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|5
|6
|Barber
|25
|5-7
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|3
|13
|Collins
|38
|5-16
|2-2
|1-6
|1
|2
|15
|Washington
|25
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|4
|Gipson
|28
|2-6
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|5
|Waller
|18
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|7
|Hamilton
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|1
|2
|Minton
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|Umoh
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|0
|Johnson
|3
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ivory
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Waldon
|2
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|21-49
|7-9
|5-21
|5
|17
|54
Percentages: FG .429, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Collins 3-8, Barber 1-1, Waller 1-1, Washington 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Barber 2, Minton).
Turnovers: 14 (Barber 4, Stredic 3, Waller 3, Gipson 2, Umoh, Washington).
Steals: 6 (Minton 2, Washington 2, Barber, Collins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HAWAII
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hepa
|26
|2-11
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|3
|5
|da Silva
|24
|4-7
|2-4
|4-11
|2
|3
|10
|Avea
|30
|8-14
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|20
|Coleman
|31
|7-13
|3-4
|2-4
|2
|0
|22
|McClanahan
|22
|1-4
|0-0
|2-3
|3
|0
|2
|Rouhliadeff
|16
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Jackson
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Nedd
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|Lado
|9
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Seck
|5
|1-1
|4-5
|1-1
|0
|2
|6
|Riley
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Williams
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Rapp
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Svetozarevic
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-66
|11-15
|16-34
|12
|15
|72
Percentages: FG .394, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Coleman 5-10, Avea 2-4, Jackson 1-2, Hepa 1-6, K.Williams 0-1, Svetozarevic 0-1, Lado 0-2, McClanahan 0-2, Nedd 0-2, Rouhliadeff 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hepa, Nedd, da Silva).
Turnovers: 11 (Hepa 2, K.Williams 2, da Silva 2, Avea, Jackson, McClanahan, Nedd, Rouhliadeff).
Steals: 5 (Coleman 2, Avea, Hepa, Lado).
Technical Fouls: None.
|MVSU
|28
|26
|—
|54
|Hawaii
|30
|42
|—
|72
A_5,067 (10,300).
