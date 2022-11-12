FGFTReb
MVSUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stredic263-60-00-2056
Barber255-72-21-31313
Collins385-162-21-61215
Washington252-60-00-2024
Gipson282-61-20-0035
Waller183-60-00-0007
Hamilton161-20-02-5012
Minton110-00-00-1200
Umoh60-00-01-2110
Johnson30-00-10-0000
Ivory20-00-00-0000
Waldon20-02-20-0002
Totals20021-497-95-2151754

Percentages: FG .429, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Collins 3-8, Barber 1-1, Waller 1-1, Washington 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Barber 2, Minton).

Turnovers: 14 (Barber 4, Stredic 3, Waller 3, Gipson 2, Umoh, Washington).

Steals: 6 (Minton 2, Washington 2, Barber, Collins).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HAWAIIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hepa262-110-01-4435
da Silva244-72-44-112310
Avea308-142-21-10120
Coleman317-133-42-42022
McClanahan221-40-02-3302
Rouhliadeff161-50-01-2022
Jackson151-20-00-1013
Nedd120-20-02-3110
Lado91-40-00-2012
Seck51-14-51-1026
Riley30-10-00-0000
K.Williams30-10-00-0000
Rapp20-00-01-1000
Svetozarevic20-10-01-1010
Totals20026-6611-1516-34121572

Percentages: FG .394, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Coleman 5-10, Avea 2-4, Jackson 1-2, Hepa 1-6, K.Williams 0-1, Svetozarevic 0-1, Lado 0-2, McClanahan 0-2, Nedd 0-2, Rouhliadeff 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hepa, Nedd, da Silva).

Turnovers: 11 (Hepa 2, K.Williams 2, da Silva 2, Avea, Jackson, McClanahan, Nedd, Rouhliadeff).

Steals: 5 (Coleman 2, Avea, Hepa, Lado).

Technical Fouls: None.

MVSU282654
Hawaii304272

A_5,067 (10,300).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you