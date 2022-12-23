|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PEPPERDINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lewis
|37
|9-21
|4-4
|4-7
|2
|2
|23
|Porter
|33
|4-9
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|10
|Basham
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|2
|Mallette
|34
|5-8
|5-5
|0-2
|2
|1
|15
|Mitchell
|38
|3-8
|2-2
|1-6
|1
|4
|9
|Moore
|24
|1-4
|5-5
|0-1
|0
|3
|8
|Zidek
|11
|1-2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Coulibaly
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-55
|18-20
|6-23
|6
|18
|70
Percentages: FG .436, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Moore 1-2, Porter 1-3, Mitchell 1-4, Lewis 1-5, Mallette 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Lewis 3, Porter 3).
Turnovers: 14 (Lewis 4, Mitchell 3, Mallette 2, Basham, Coulibaly, Moore, Porter, Zidek).
Steals: 9 (Porter 5, Mitchell 2, Mallette, Moore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HAWAII
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hepa
|36
|7-11
|2-2
|3-6
|3
|3
|19
|da Silva
|30
|2-7
|2-4
|4-7
|0
|3
|6
|Avea
|30
|4-10
|2-2
|0-10
|0
|4
|11
|Coleman
|35
|9-13
|1-3
|0-3
|3
|4
|22
|McClanahan
|33
|3-9
|9-12
|1-2
|0
|0
|17
|Riley
|13
|0-0
|1-2
|3-3
|0
|2
|1
|Jackson
|12
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Rouhliadeff
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Seck
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-55
|17-25
|11-33
|7
|17
|76
Percentages: FG .455, FT .680.
3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Hepa 3-4, Coleman 3-6, McClanahan 2-4, Avea 1-2, Rouhliadeff 0-1, Jackson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Avea, Hepa).
Turnovers: 17 (Avea 4, Riley 4, McClanahan 3, Hepa 2, da Silva 2, Coleman, Jackson).
Steals: 6 (Avea 3, Hepa 2, McClanahan).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Pepperdine
|24
|46
|—
|70
|Hawaii
|38
|38
|—
|76
A_5,087 (10,300).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.