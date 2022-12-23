FGFTReb
PEPPERDINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lewis379-214-44-72223
Porter334-91-20-31210
Basham131-10-01-2042
Mallette345-85-50-22115
Mitchell383-82-21-6149
Moore241-45-50-1038
Zidek111-21-20-1013
Coulibaly100-20-00-1010
Totals20024-5518-206-2361870

Percentages: FG .436, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Moore 1-2, Porter 1-3, Mitchell 1-4, Lewis 1-5, Mallette 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Lewis 3, Porter 3).

Turnovers: 14 (Lewis 4, Mitchell 3, Mallette 2, Basham, Coulibaly, Moore, Porter, Zidek).

Steals: 9 (Porter 5, Mitchell 2, Mallette, Moore).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HAWAIIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hepa367-112-23-63319
da Silva302-72-44-7036
Avea304-102-20-100411
Coleman359-131-30-33422
McClanahan333-99-121-20017
Riley130-01-23-3021
Jackson120-30-00-1000
Rouhliadeff90-20-00-1100
Seck20-00-00-0010
Totals20025-5517-2511-3371776

Percentages: FG .455, FT .680.

3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Hepa 3-4, Coleman 3-6, McClanahan 2-4, Avea 1-2, Rouhliadeff 0-1, Jackson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Avea, Hepa).

Turnovers: 17 (Avea 4, Riley 4, McClanahan 3, Hepa 2, da Silva 2, Coleman, Jackson).

Steals: 6 (Avea 3, Hepa 2, McClanahan).

Technical Fouls: None.

Pepperdine244670
Hawaii383876

A_5,087 (10,300).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you